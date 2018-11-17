If you're a fan of Kylie Cosmetics, today is a big day. Kylie Jenner's beloved beauty brand is now available IRL, in Ulta stores everywhere. Not. A. Drill.

"Alright guys, I’m very excited to announce that Kylie Cosmetics will be in every single Ulta store on the 17th of this month," Jenner announced during a video on her Instagram Story, Us Weekly reports. "So, I’m going to be starting off with just my best lip kits first and then I’m going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast—so, palettes and all that good stuff."

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, beginning with her lip iconic lip kits and then branching out with everything from eyeshadow palettes to illuminating powders to concealers and more. While Jenner has done pop-ups in the past, for the most part, her products have only been available online—until now, of course.

Last night, Kylie shared an Instagram post on her grid, hyping her line's Ulta launch.

"I can’t wait for @kyliecosmeticsto launch in ALL @ultabeauty stores TOMORROW!!! Most stores open at 10am across the country, with some opening at 9, so check your local store times! 💋 I’ll be popping up at one of the locations this weekend 👀," she wrote.

Not every Kylie Cosmetics product is available at Ulta, but some of her most popular kits are, including the Koko K Lip Kit, the Candy K Lip Kit, and the Dolce K Lip Kit.

Kylie Cosmetics superfans flooded Ulta stores this morning and tweeted the madness. Here are some of the most extra tweets.

I sat up the @kyliecosmetics display last night at work (@ultabeauty) and it was truly such a dream come true being able to do something like that. 😭😍✨ @KylieJenner#KylieCosmeticsXUltaBeauty pic.twitter.com/IimkSJdMvm — Kali Jewel (@kalijewel_) November 17, 2018

My boyfriend is headed to Ulta today to pick me up some @kyliecosmetics lip kits 😍💕 find you a man who supports the makeup addiction 💄💋 — Lexi (@LexiHernnandez) November 17, 2018

Finally got my hands on some @kyliecosmetics lipsticks and tell me why they smell like cake batter 😍 I’m in love already — Morgan Richards (@WhitMorgan7) November 17, 2018

When you’re the third person in line at Ulta to grab my @kyliecosmetics 💗💗💗💗💗💗 — medina 🦋 (@mxh030) November 17, 2018

i was stocking @kyliecosmetics lip kits at my job and it just makes me 100x more excited. I want it all!! 😩 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/5OhXViYVjj — Cass 🤩 (@cassxbee) November 17, 2018

I was waiting outside till they opened! I’m so excited your makeups now in ulta 😭♥️😍 #kyliexultabeauty @KylieJenner #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/JnrsZ6YXfu — ava (@ava_wellinger) November 17, 2018

me when kylie’s makeup is in stores at ulta pic.twitter.com/7SeuuYHQZu — ♡ (@mdylv) November 17, 2018

KYLIES LIPKITS ARE AT ULTA pic.twitter.com/H63xgbgyfx — Madeline 🌞 (@mvdds15) November 17, 2018

Me pretending like I won’t take an, “accidental detour”to Ulta for a Kylie Lip Kit tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/NTWUlKyEhn — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) November 16, 2018

They’re selling Kylie cosmetics at ulta and my aunt calls me and tells me she picked up some lipsticks before they run out. She’s awesome😭💕 — montse (@_montseponce) November 17, 2018

Kylie Lip kits are at ulta and my oncall manager is letting me leave when they open to go snatch some up. #bless her soul @ultabeauty @KylieJenner — tay (@taelorlynnxo) November 17, 2018