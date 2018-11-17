If you're a fan of Kylie Cosmetics, today is a big day. Kylie Jenner's beloved beauty brand is now available IRL, in Ulta stores everywhere. Not. A. Drill.
"Alright guys, I’m very excited to announce that Kylie Cosmetics will be in every single Ulta store on the 17th of this month," Jenner announced during a video on her Instagram Story, Us Weekly reports. "So, I’m going to be starting off with just my best lip kits first and then I’m going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast—so, palettes and all that good stuff."
Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, beginning with her lip iconic lip kits and then branching out with everything from eyeshadow palettes to illuminating powders to concealers and more. While Jenner has done pop-ups in the past, for the most part, her products have only been available online—until now, of course.
Last night, Kylie shared an Instagram post on her grid, hyping her line's Ulta launch.
"I can’t wait for @kyliecosmeticsto launch in ALL @ultabeauty stores TOMORROW!!! Most stores open at 10am across the country, with some opening at 9, so check your local store times! 💋 I’ll be popping up at one of the locations this weekend 👀," she wrote.
Not every Kylie Cosmetics product is available at Ulta, but some of her most popular kits are, including the Koko K Lip Kit, the Candy K Lip Kit, and the Dolce K Lip Kit.
Kylie Cosmetics superfans flooded Ulta stores this morning and tweeted the madness. Here are some of the most extra tweets.