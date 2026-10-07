I avoided eyeliner for years. Here’s the deal: I’ll never be able to whip out a cat eye or a precise wing. I’m blind in one eye, and my makeup will simply end up looking all kinds of botched. Over the past year or so, though, I’ve found a few forgiving formulas and an intentionally messy technique that work for me. Waterline eyeliner is my go-to, and if I really want to play up my eyes, I’ll scribble on my lid with the same formula and blend it out with my fingertip. It’s as beginner-friendly as it gets.
The key to making it work is finding an eyeliner that’s just as long-wearing and pigmented as it is blendable. I have a few formulas I try to keep in my rotation: Victoria Beckham’s Kajal Eyeliner (best for the lid and lash line, but a bit too creamy for waterline), Sarah Creal Eyes Up Eyeliner (ideal for intense pigment and waterline), and Ilia’s Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner (my go-to when my eyes are feeling a little irritated). But I’m always open to new favorites—and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dramaline Longwear Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil is one of them.
I’ve known about this little guy for months. I was having dinner with Anastasia herself at the Baccarat Hotel over the summer, and she casually dropped the pencil on the table. After some quick swatching on the back of my hand, I had high hopes. Now that the product has officially taken up residence in my makeup bag, I can confirm it’s just as incredible as I anticipated. In fact, I wore it this past weekend to my best friend’s wedding in Italy, and it withstood 85-degree heat, wild humidity, and my hysterics when she read her vows.
For my full review on the new eyeliner, keep reading.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Dramaline Longwear Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
You can never go wrong with a classic black, but I highly encourage taking one of the duo-chrome shades for spin. They're stunning.
What Makes the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dramaline Longwear Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil Different?
For starters, the shade range is next level. There are 21 different colors, ranging from cool teals to bronze roses, in three finishes: matte, metallic, and duochrome. The formula itself claims to do, well, a lot. In theory, it lasts for 12 hours, is waterproof and smudge-proof, and boasts the smoothness of a gel with the precision of a pencil. I’m of the believe-it-when-I-see-it camp, but in theory all the makings of a solid eyeliner are right there.
How Do I Apply the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dramaline Longwear Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil?
First up, was figuring out which colors from the collection I was actually going to keep in my makeup bag. It’s looking like Chocotek (a matte chocolate brown), Edgeleaf (a metallic bronze), and Rosewire (a duochrome rose with a bronze shift) are my front-runners. I start by dragging the pencil along my lower lash line. It really does glide like a gel; there isn’t that tug or tension you’d expect with a pencil. I normally go in and diffuse it with my fingertip or a brush.
Then, I take the same shade and scribble along my lid. The warmth of my fingertip is all I need to turn those scribbles into a soft wash of monochromatic color. I don’t find that I need to work particularly quickly—there’s plenty of play time. Once I’m happy with how that’s shaping up, I get up close and personal with a mirror and tightline. This is the step that makes me extra grateful for the gel-like texture. The pigment goes on in one layer and looks completely opaque. I don’t have to tug or draw repeatedly either, which is extra appreciated since I have sensitive eyes. Once I’m happy with how it turned out, I apply my mascara and call it a day.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dramaline Longwear Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil Worth It?
Eyeliner is a collectible in my book—I like to have a wide range of different shades and textures depending on the look I’m going for. I firmly believe that one of the biggest pros to adding this particular formula into your collection is the shade range; there are colors in this line that I’ve never seen anywhere else. The duochrome bunch are extra special; the color changes depending on the light and it makes my eyes pop a little more than usual.
It’s also exceptional at holding up through, well, anything—for hours. This past weekend, I had my best friend’s wedding in Tuscany. I got my makeup done with this pencil at seven o’clock in the morning (we love an early call time), and when I got back to my room at 1 a.m., it was still looking shockingly fresh. Mind you, it was 85 degrees, very humid, and I cried during the vows, first dance, and speeches. If that’s not a testament to how long-lasting this liner is, I don’t know what is.
Shop More Anastasia Beverly Hills Products I Love
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Dramaline Longwear Eyeliner Sharpener
The pencil annoyingly does not come with a sharpener, so make sure you scoop up this guy, too.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Genesis Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow palettes can often be a waste. Three pans get all the love and the rest are completely ignored. I promise that's not the case with this—you'll want to use every single one of the 12 shades.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Hydra Prime SPF 50 Hydrating Face Primer
I really never thought I'd be saying that Anastasia Beverly Hills makes one of my favorite sunscreens, but here we are! The brand might be known for brows, but don't underestimate its SPF.
And of course, the best eyebrow product to ever exist. This is my secret for natural-looking, perfectly filled in eyebrows that look microbladed.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.