About 18 miles into the 2025 New York City Marathon, I hit a wall. My back ached. My thighs quaked. My left knee ominously popped with every other step.

I knew from months of training I'd need some extra motivation by this point in the course. The race was more than halfway over, but there were challenging hills and an entire 10k of distance ahead. I'd even programmed a Taylor Swift pump-up playlist for this moment. It still wasn't drowning out a little voice in my head saying I couldn't shake it off.

But I was about to find the last bit of hype I needed to keep going. At a break in the crowd of spectators along Manhattan's First Avenue, I locked eyes with a friend who was ready to cheer me on with some choice compliments. "Halie! You're doing it!" she shouted over the barricades. Then she paused and did a double take, "And your makeup looks perfect!"

I assumed she was just trying to make me feel better about the gallons of sweat pouring off my forehead until we snapped a quick selfie. The makeup I'd applied with full-body jitters at the Staten Island starting line hours before hadn't moved an inch. I might have hit a wall, but my marathon lipstick and matching glitter were photo-ready. I couldn't help but smile back at my reflection—and then keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Before the New York City Marathon officially began, I stretched and applied my marathon-proof makeup routine. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

At 5 a.m. that morning, I'd woken up with Maybelline lipstick and volumizing mascara packed in my starting-line bag, right next to marathon wellness essentials like energy gels, body glide balm, and extra hair ties. Running in makeup was always part of the agenda. As an editor, there's a science experiment element: a long race is the perfect controlled environment to see just how "water-proof" and "sweat-proof" products really are.

Doing a full face beat was also my way of celebrating the work that I had done. I'd spent four months preparing for the starting line: sacrificing sleep, plans with friends, and a generally "fun" way of living to train this summer and fall. I felt jubilant about the progress I'd made to make it to race day—and the prospect of running alongside so many other people with the same goal in mind. Slathering my cheeks in glitter and swiping on a pink lip was the most "me" way to turn the course into a party. I felt like I was sparkling on the inside; I wanted that feeling to be evident to anyone I ran past.

Plus, I'd be running by more than two million spectators, according to some estimates. I wanted to look good even when the distances started to hurt.

Here I am at mile 8 on the course, running and getting compliments on my marathon-proof makeup. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

I didn't spend the entire race triple-checking my reflection. But when I stopped to take photos or scarf down a banana, I was happy with what I saw: mauve lipstick that hadn't faded or transferred to my teeth and mascara without a single smudge. The miles stacked up, and the effort I exerted increased, but my makeup seemed truly marathon-proof. One fellow editor even shouted out my "incredible" look (her words!) for her thousands of Instagram followers.

Finish line! I made it all 26.2 miles without needing to re-apply my lipstick or pack on more glitter. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

By the time I was reuniting with my family outside Central Park, my body was ready to shut down for the night. My makeup, on the other hand, looked like it could last for another World Major.

Forget hitting a goal time—completing the race with my confidence-boosting products in place was the real win for me. (But, for the record, I did PR on this race in spite of the mile-18 wall.) Ahead, see the marathon-proof makeup routine I used to feel my best, from entering the corral to crossing the finish line.

My Marathon-Proof Makeup Stack

