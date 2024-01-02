21 On-Sale Sweaters I’m Eyeing for a Mid-Season Refresh

"Out with the old, in with the new" is my motto every year come January. Sure, it may sound cliché, but I like to think of the new year as the perfect time for a refresh whether that's prioritizing new healthy habits, deep-cleaning my apartment, or updating my closet with a fresh piece of two. While the former two tasks require sheer determination, the latter is something I'll happily accomplish—I am a shopping editor, after all. And if there's one thing my closet is in dire need of, it's a fresh crop of sweaters. Thankfully for me and my wallet, there's plenty of sales across the web to turn to for new finds.

When it comes to sweaters, I'm all about variety. One day you might find me in a fun graphic option, the next I'll be in an oversized turtleneck. Then there's the cashmere sweaters I adore to stay warm in and the more streamlined styles for weekend looks. All in all, a great sweater collection means having a variety of silhouettes, which is why I compiled this list.

Ahead, you'll find 21 finds I'm currently coveting from a few of my favorite retailers. With trendy sweaters from brands like Farm Rio, J.Crew, Free People, and The Row, these are the pieces that will make your winter wardrobe feel like new. Whether you're on the hunt for your latest designer find or need a more affordable knit, this list has all budgets covered. Did I mention each pick is on major sale, too?

Madewell Flared-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater (Was $92) $75 at Madewell When you think of sweaters, I'm sure the slouchy oversized variety come to mind, but more streamlined versions like this Madewell pick deserve a place in your closet, too. Pair this pretty russet knit with jeans or trousers for whenever you're in need of a quick dressier look. Don't forget to use the code WINTER30 for an extra 30 percent off.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149) $80 at Nordstrom If there's one sweater on this list you shouldn't wait to buy, it's this one. Nordstrom's classic crewneck sweater is constantly selling out, and it's not hard to see why. Reviewers say this sweater has exceptional quality, gorgeous shades, and a flattering fit.

Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater (Was $498) $400 at Ralph Lauren At 40 percent off, now's the time to snag this Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater. For 50 years, the style has long been a hallmark of the brand, hence the "iconic" in its name. Buy this one now and keep it in your closet for years to come.

GAP 24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater (Was $80) $55 at GAP Don't overlook GAP for quality sweaters at a reasonable price. This top-rated turtleneck is loved for its oversized fit, comfy feel, and high-quality cotton knit. One shopper even wrote in their review, "No fuzzing or pilling and I've washed it so many times."

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater (Was $118) $80 at J.Crew Anytime you can find cashmere for under $100 you add it to your cart. Immediately. This polished J.Crew sweater comes in so many bright shades, from this cobalt blue to kelly green and Barbie pink, all of which are on major sale.

&Daughter Glenn Geelong Roll Neck (Was $545) $380 at &Daughter Everyone needs that one tried-and-true turtleneck they can wear season after season. If you're in the market for one, look no further than this &Daughter find. Handmade from 100 percent wool, this super-soft sweater only gets better with every wear, which it will surely get a lot of.

Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater (Was $138) $69 at Nordstrom I managed to grab the red version of this sweater at fully price before it sold out, but now that it's 50 percent off, I'm tempted to go back for another shade. Despite being lightweight, it's exceptionally warm and soft and has just the right amount of slouchiness to look cool without being bulky.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Stripe Wool-Blend Polo Sweater (Was $298) $209 at Saks Fifth Avenue I've been seeing more and more polo necklines on sweaters as of late and I'm here for it. The detail immediately mores a sweater feel more fresh, but when paired with classic stripes like this pick, it's a sweater you can wear for seasons to come.

J.Crew Cashmere Patch-Pocket Cardigan Sweater (Was $158) $140 at J.Crew Yet another cashmere win from J.Crew is this pocket cardigan. You can imagine this sweater as similar to a boyfriend cardigan, with a boxy, oversized fit only with a cropped hem. This cardigan gets bonus points, too, for being sustainably sourced and produced.

The Row Ash Open-Back Ribbed Silk Sweater (Was $1,450) $725 at Net-a-Porter No, your eyes are not deceiving you and yes, the Row really is on sale at Net-a-Porter. The brand is one we can always count on to deliver classic luxurious pieces and this sweater is no different. Slip this one on for instant polish, then wait for all of the compliments to roll in once your friends see the cool back detail.

Farm Rio Colorful Waves Crochet Sweater (Was $295) $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue There's nothing I love more than pairing a graphic sweater and jeans for an easy winter outfit, which is why I'm currently coveting this Farm Rio pick. Right in line with the brand's colorful offerings, this fun crochet sweater is sure to stand apart in a crowd.

Banana Republic Landa Merino Sweater (Was $150) $105 at Banana Republic Why settle for synthetic knits when affordable wool sweaters like this exists? This ribbed sweater is made from merino wool, so you can count on it for being warm, cozy, and deliciously soft. The batwing sleeves give this pick an even more luxurious look, too.

Barbour Pine Wool-Blend Fair-Isle Sweater (Was $150) $105 at Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion girls know that if you want to nail the quiet luxury look in the winter, a fair-isle sweater has to be in your arsenal. This Barbour find is the ideal sweater to throw on when you're in a pinch for time but still want to look put together.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $128) $50 at Quince Somehow, Quince has managed to pull off a seemingly impossible fashion feat: creating a high-quality cashmere sweater for $50. With over 10,000 reviews, it's safe to say shoppers are obsessed with this sweater.

Vince Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $425) $298 at Shopbop Need a new sweater for work? Or maybe you're looking a more polished knit for date night? In either case, I highly recommend this sweater from Vince. The subtle funnel neckline looks perfectly elevated, especially when paired with trousers or a long skirt. Did I mention it's also made from 100 percent cashmere? Talk about luxurious.

Dries Van Noten Alpaca-blend cardigan (Was $1,035) $621 at Net-a-Porter Oversized slouchy knits were all over the fall '23 runways, so now's your chance to steal the look at a fraction of the cost. Just imagine how cool this Dries Van Noten cardigan would look over all of your long winter dresses. It's made from an alpaca wool blend so you won't have to worry about the chilly weather, either.

Treasure & Bond Oversize V-Neck Sweater (Was $59) $47 at Nordstrom I personally believe that v-neck sweaters are way too underrated. This under-$50 pick would look just as good on its own as it would layered over a button-down shirt, plus it provides the perfect opportunity to show off a cool necklace stack.

TOTEME Bouclé-knit sweater (Was $680) $340 at Net-a-Porter This TOTEME sweater is everything I could want an in elevated basic. It's flattering with a slim fit, easy to style, and cozy comfortable. This is a piece that you could wear with just about anything in your closet and it will still look chic as hell.

Maeve Collared Coatigan Sweater (Was $188) $72 at Anthropologie A cardigan as versatile as this one will go a long way in your closet, guaranteed. Layer it over t-shirts and tanks for an extra bit of warmth or button it up on its own for a casual cool look. It features an oversized, boxy fit so you'll stay comfortable too.