This year’s fall nail trends came early. It was only August when trendsetters like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Sofia Richie began retiring summer shades like bubble bath and butter yellow in favor of moody reds, skin-colored neutrals, and maple syrup hues. The early adoption makes sense—this season’s color selection is debatably the most tempting to swipe across nails and toes ASAP.

A stark contrast to the bright and bubbly summer nail trends, the undertones and richness that coincide with fall are inherently elevated. “This season, colors are going to be more traditional with warm, moody shades that give a sophisticated vibe,” nail artist Tom Bachik, who works with Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, exclusively tells me.

Even the more embellished trends taking off—like metallic finishes or French manicure designs—have a more upscale than outrageous feel. The manicures gaining the most steam from the Fall 2024 runways play with dimension, shading, or a subtle pop of color; supersized acrylics or over-the-top appliqués have taken a back seat.

The soft, sheer washes of color and jet-black polishes that appeared at Proenza Schouler in February are flying off nail salon shelves. The same goes for the ruby reds we saw at Retrofete and the metallic silver press-ons that debuted at LaPointe. Those runway hues are finally making their way into the real world. But these few fall nail looks are far from the full trend report.

Read ahead for a full breakdown of the biggest fall 2024 nail trends—straight from the pros.

Nail Color Trends for Fall

Moody Hues

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Match your manicure to the olive resting on your martini glass, take inspiration from Hailey Bieber’s maple syrup manicure, or select any shade with a rich undertone, and you’ll be on-trend.

“Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” says CND co-founder Jan Arnold. In addition to the usual color selection, Bachik thinks we’ll be seeing vintage blues and teals, as well as brick and burnt orange shades—just like the one he took five hours to create on special order for Gomez.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essie Blues + Greens Nail Polish $10 at Ulta

Classic Reds

Madelyn Cline just wore a rich red to the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2025 show. (Image credit: Jocko Graves)

I waxed poetic about the moody red nail trend in August, and it still continues to be the It-girl color. “It’s probably my favorite nail shade of all time,” notes Bachik. “It’s everything we love in a color and so hot for fall.” You can skew more maroon like Zendaya has been known to do, or go for an actual cherry apple color like the one Taylor Swift most recently wore to the US Open.

Red Carpet Manicure Fortify & Protect Led Gel Nail Polish Collection $10.99 at Ulta

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 at Ulta

Mannequin Manicures

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

The bubble bath nail trend was the star of summer, with countless celebrities—including Meghan Markle—opting for the pinky-white shade. But as we inch deeper into fall, we’re going to welcome a new neutral, something Bachik has dubbed “mannequin nails” or “soap nails.”

The key, he says, is to pick a nude polish that matches your skin tone. “For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into the fall. Think of it as perfectly, freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and a naturally-squared shape that is buffed to a high gloss or finished in a sheer milky nude,” he explains.

Essie Nail Color Polish, Spin the Bottle $11.99 at Amazon

Nail Art Trends for Fall

Metallic Finishes

Metallic press-ons were the standard at LaPointe's Fall/Winter 2024 show. (Image credit: SKII)

While you won’t find out-there duck nails or Orange Julius shades on a fall nail mood board, you can (and should!) go for a manicure that offers more excitement than a single color shade. Celebrity nail artist Miss Pop, who keyed the Spring 2025 Alice and Olivia show, recommends choosing a shimmer or metallic finish.

“I’m all about playing with light and shadow, and I think the adventure lies in the nail color finishes this season,” says Miss Pop. “We’re seeing shimmer, metallic, iridescent, and chrome finishes over strictly glossy.”

You can choose whatever color your heart desires, but Miss Pop is personally loving a cream caramel with a metallic twist. “It’s as delicious as it sounds—I’d argue it’s the new nude.” Arnold is also very into silvers, rose golds, and sparkly yellows.

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish - Uptown Pearls - 0.4 Fl Oz $3.89 at Target

3D Works of Art

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

“Nail art continues to be minimal,” says Bachik. So while clunky rhinestones and 3D bows dominated last fall, this year is bringing about a more delicate twist on the trend. Subtle standalone gems, little pearls, and puffy floral or fruit nail stickers are the popular choices for 2024. Look to Kylie Jenner’s birthday manicure for inspiration.

You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 at Ulta

Hinzic 510pcs Rhinestones Nail Art Charms $9.99 at Amazon

Jelly Nails

A post shared by BEAUTIFY (@beautifyapp_) A photo posted by on

If you’re on board with the jelly sandal resurgence, then I come with good news: Jelly nails are back, too. The Y2K look, which is marked by a slightly translucent, high-shine finish, are on the up. “These slick, viscous textures and their graceful movements add a touch of magic and dimension,” says Arnold. You can stick with a sophisticated energy by opting for a jelly brown, soft gray, or mauve.

Cnd - Shellac Leather Goods (0.25 Oz) $16.50

Cirque Colors Dove Jelly Nail Polish $12.50 at Amazon

French Girl Inspiration

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

The French manicure was the biggest summer nail trend, and judging by the Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week trends, it will stay popular well through fall and into spring. You can expect French tips in traditional fall shades, or, as Miss Pop predicts, polka dot designs. Mary Jane-inspired French manicures, which are hallmarked by two half moons reminiscent of the popular footwear, will also be huge.

French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set $16 at Revolve

Beetles Gel Polish Swirl Nail Art Gel $9.99 at Amazon

Nail Shape Trends

Long Almonds

A post shared by Angie Aguirre (@shespolished) A photo posted by on

Long acrylics will always have a place in the nail landscape, but this season, expect to see more people prioritizing nail health and embracing their natural nails—just with a little help of gel extensions. “To create the perfect shape I use my Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set ,” says Bachik. I can personally confirm that this kit has everything you need for a DIY manicure.

Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set $29 at Tweezerman

Deborah Lippmann Eco File Nail Set $12 at Amazon

Short and Square

“Lengths are on both sides of the fence,” says Bachik, noting that short and square nails will be equally as popular. Need proof? Jenner and Sydney Sweeney swapped their traditionally long nails for a natural squoval shape at the beginning of the month.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Meet the Experts

Tom Bachik Social Links Navigation Celebrity Nail Artist Los Angeles based nail artist Tom Bachik has more than 28 years experience in the professional nail industry and mass markets. As a developer of product innovations and application techniques for several well-known beauty companies, Tom has traveled the globe as a platform artist, trainer and keynote speaker. A trained graphic designer with an appreciation for color, dimension and design, Tom has a distinctive approach to nails. From an elegant and timeless natural nail to one that's unexpectedly bold and avant garde, his designs are unparalleled works of art. Tom is one of the most sought-after nail professionals in fashion and entertainment. His celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, Heidi Klum and Hailee Steinfeld. His work has been featured in fashion editorials for Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Dazed & Confused, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Allure and InStyle. He has keyed looks for such major campaigns as Gucci, Chanel, Versace, Guess, Coach and Armani.

Miss Pop Social Links Navigation Celebrity and Editorial Nail Artist Miss Pop is a celebrity nail artist and frequent OPI collaborator.