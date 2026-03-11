I Hoard Pink Lip Liners Like It’s My Job—But I Always Come Back to These 10
So perfect.
One thing about me: you’ll never catch me in a red lip. Or a berry one. Or a brown one. I am a pink girl through and through. For years, I was just a lipstick-and-go person, but now? I don’t leave the house without lip liner. I overline a little bit—overdrawing just in the center of my bottom lip, and all the way across my top lip. Then, I like to shade in my entire lips because it makes my lipstick or gloss last so much longer.
I have my technique down pat, but let it be known that I’m pretty picky about the formulas that make their way into my collection. My lip liners have to be smooth, creamy (there will be no tugging or dragging in my house), pigmented, and long-lasting. As for shades? I tend to gravitate towards cooler tones (it works better with my fair skin), but I play around in the pink universe with roses, peaches, mauves, and more. Here are my favorites—10 out of 10s only.
Rose Tones
Soft brown pinks or dusty roses are my comfort zone. I wear one of these two on six of the seven days in the week and am on at least my 10th restock. They’re so flattering on fair skin tones and the most versatile with any eyeshadow or blush color.Article continues below
My pain point with a lot of lip liners is that they don't actually grip or transfer onto the skin above the lip because of moisturizer or foundation. Such will never be the case with this matte formula, which manages to be powerful yet not drying.
Peachy Pinks
The second the temperature reaches 60 degrees, something in my body switches, and I’m instantly compelled to pull out a peach. With a little extra bronzer and a (fake) tan, a peach lip seriously makes the entire makeup look. I’ll often pair it with a smoky brown eye or a similarly-toned shadow.
More Mauve
I keep my mauves reserved for big events or a night out—they run a little darker than my usual rose tone. It helps my whole look feel a bit more “done” and makes my blue eyes pop. While I’m super cool-toned, these two would also look great on warmer-toned skin.
Hot Pink
Honestly, you’re probably not going to find me in one of these shades. They’re a bit bright for my personal liking, but if you’re searching for a poppy pink, these are two of the best. When it comes to a bright pink lip, make sure your liner is a hue slightly darker than your lipstick for added definition.
A bolder lip doesn’t necessarily mean neon. If you’re looking for a deeper tone that will pop against a bright berry, this is my number one draft. It’s super creamy, and if you shade in your entire lip before applying lipstick, I promise your combo won’t budge for hours.
Ballet Slippers
There’s always a time and a place for a ballerina pink. The frosty pink hue is having a strong comeback right now (L’Oréal’s Color Riche is currently viral on TikTok), so it’s the perfect time to get in on the trend.
Mary Phillips’s skin tint might be what’s going viral, but in my opinion, it’s her lip pencils that should be getting attention. The tones have a very natural-looking finish, making them perfect to layer with just a sheer gloss. It genuinely makes my lips look bigger—and you would never know liner is the reason why.
This is my dream lip liner color for ballet slipper lips. It’s a baby pink that’s bright and feminine, but doesn’t possess the cool tint that makes me feel like I’m wearing concealer lips. My only gripe: the liner is pretty flimsy.
