One thing about me: you’ll never catch me in a red lip. Or a berry one. Or a brown one. I am a pink girl through and through. For years, I was just a lipstick-and-go person, but now? I don’t leave the house without lip liner. I overline a little bit—overdrawing just in the center of my bottom lip, and all the way across my top lip. Then, I like to shade in my entire lips because it makes my lipstick or gloss last so much longer.

I have my technique down pat, but let it be known that I’m pretty picky about the formulas that make their way into my collection. My lip liners have to be smooth, creamy (there will be no tugging or dragging in my house), pigmented, and long-lasting. As for shades? I tend to gravitate towards cooler tones (it works better with my fair skin), but I play around in the pink universe with roses, peaches, mauves, and more. Here are my favorites—10 out of 10s only.

Rose Tones

Soft brown pinks or dusty roses are my comfort zone. I wear one of these two on six of the seven days in the week and am on at least my 10th restock. They’re so flattering on fair skin tones and the most versatile with any eyeshadow or blush color.

MAC Lip Pencil Creamy Lip Liner - Plum $25 at Sephora My pain point with a lot of lip liners is that they don't actually grip or transfer onto the skin above the lip because of moisturizer or foundation. Such will never be the case with this matte formula, which manages to be powerful yet not drying. Charlotte Tilbury Long-Lasting & Waterproof Lip Cheat Lip Liner - Pillow Talk Fair $28 at Sephora I never fully got on board the Pillow Talk train—until the brand dropped a Pillow Talk Fair edition. It’s truly my perfect neutral, goes with anything, and gives me that your-lips-but-better look.

Peachy Pinks

The second the temperature reaches 60 degrees, something in my body switches, and I’m instantly compelled to pull out a peach. With a little extra bronzer and a (fake) tan, a peach lip seriously makes the entire makeup look. I’ll often pair it with a smoky brown eye or a similarly-toned shadow.

Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil - Toasty $26 at Sephora Buying this is basically a two-for-one. Not only will you get a great lip liner, but you also have a dome-shaped lip brush on the opposite end that is perfect for diffusing lines and getting that just-bitten finish. Summer Fridays Softline Lip Liner Creamy Sculpting Lip Pencil - Sugar - Soft Cool Pink $20 at Sephora These came out earlier this year, and were a quick hit with the MC team. These are some of the most pigmented liners I’ve ever tried, and you really just need the lightest touch of pressure for incredible payoff.

More Mauve

I keep my mauves reserved for big events or a night out—they run a little darker than my usual rose tone. It helps my whole look feel a bit more “done” and makes my blue eyes pop. While I’m super cool-toned, these two would also look great on warmer-toned skin.

Merit Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner - Coupé $24 at Sephora If you’re a lip liner beginner, try this option from Merit. Instead of a pointed tip, this one is slightly domed, making overlining much easier. The formula is really creamy, too, so you can take your finger and diffuse any harsh lines. Glossier Lip Line Enhancing Hydrating Longwear Lip Liner Pencil - Hold $20 at Sephora This warm mauve looks so perfect with my Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Fair lipstick—it’s truly the perfect nighttime lip combo. I also love that this stays on all day long; it doesn’t even fade after coffee.

Hot Pink

Honestly, you’re probably not going to find me in one of these shades. They’re a bit bright for my personal liking, but if you’re searching for a poppy pink, these are two of the best. When it comes to a bright pink lip, make sure your liner is a hue slightly darker than your lipstick for added definition.

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lip Liner - Cherry Blossom $25 at Sephora A bolder lip doesn’t necessarily mean neon. If you’re looking for a deeper tone that will pop against a bright berry, this is my number one draft. It’s super creamy, and if you shade in your entire lip before applying lipstick, I promise your combo won’t budge for hours. MakeUp Forever Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner - 234 Wherever Walnut Light $26 at Sephora Braver souls than I should take Daring Candy for a spin. Pairing this with a red or hot pink blush and no mascara would be dreamy.

Ballet Slippers

There’s always a time and a place for a ballerina pink. The frosty pink hue is having a strong comeback right now (L’Oréal’s Color Riche is currently viral on TikTok), so it’s the perfect time to get in on the trend.

m.ph The Overliner Lip Liner Pencil - Skinny Dip $25 at Sephora Mary Phillips’s skin tint might be what’s going viral, but in my opinion, it’s her lip pencils that should be getting attention. The tones have a very natural-looking finish, making them perfect to layer with just a sheer gloss. It genuinely makes my lips look bigger—and you would never know liner is the reason why. Refy Lip Sculpt Longwear Liner - Rosewood $26 at Sephora This is my dream lip liner color for ballet slipper lips. It’s a baby pink that’s bright and feminine, but doesn’t possess the cool tint that makes me feel like I’m wearing concealer lips. My only gripe: the liner is pretty flimsy.

