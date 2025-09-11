It's the best time of year if you're a beauty and fashion fan—New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is here and the streets are awash with the city's most stylish attendees. And while it's incredible to see the upcoming season's looks on the runways, I'd argue that the best fashion show is on the streets themselves. The outfits are serving and the hair, makeup, and nails never disappoint. Would you expect anything less from the street style set?

So far the most popular hair trends of the week are overwhelmingly blunt bangs and lived-in curls and waves. That undone, messy texture—the type that suggests you just rolled out of bed before your morning meeting or 9am fashion show—is hotter than ever, and frankly, sexy as hell. Meanwhile, if you're still loyal to your flat iron, a set of bold, blunt bangs seems to be the season's preferred way to wear a fringe, and the contrast between the two styles proves there's a haircut and style for every beauty aesthetic.

As far makeup, rich fall lipstick shades in deep burgundy and cherry red suggest that nude lips are going to take a back seat next season, and I for one am here for the drama of a bold lip. Otherwise the glam has leaned quite natural with healthy, glowing skin taking center stage. Is it a robust skincare routine or a skin tint that disguises dark spots and blemishes so well you can't even tell someone is wearing complexion makeup? Who knows!? But it's a mystery I'll continue to eagerly uncover as New York Fashion Week runs through the weekend and into next week. Stay tuned for more updates on the best street style glam of the season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A millennial-coded side part looks even better with a bit of bed head texture.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Voluminous natural curls are so stunning, particularly in a rich brunette shade with plenty of shine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson would be so proud of this blunt bang and extra long hairstyle. It's the perfect accessory to the black on black monochrome outfit.

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

A deep wine lipstick and an air of mystery underneath this bucket hat is the ideal combination for a come-hither look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt bangs get an upgrade with this delicious auburn hair color. It feels like the perfect time to experiment with red hair for fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Length, curls, attitude—everything you need for a stunning street style beauty moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although long hair seems to be the favorite among the street style set so far, there have been plenty of cropped pixies and bobs throughout the week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've never seen a more stylish ponytail in my life. And with a frizz-free slick back style, it's absolute perfection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although square nails are threatening to dethrone the classic almond shape, NYFW is seeing plenty of the cult-classic look in stylish nude shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt bangs and a braided ponytail? I need to recreate this look immediately.

Check back for more NYFW street style beauty looks throughout the week.