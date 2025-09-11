New York Fashion Week's Beauty Street Style Remains Elite

The city's glam never disappoints.

collage of five women wearing fashionable outfits during new york fashion week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in News

It's the best time of year if you're a beauty and fashion fan—New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is here and the streets are awash with the city's most stylish attendees. And while it's incredible to see the upcoming season's looks on the runways, I'd argue that the best fashion show is on the streets themselves. The outfits are serving and the hair, makeup, and nails never disappoint. Would you expect anything less from the street style set?

So far the most popular hair trends of the week are overwhelmingly blunt bangs and lived-in curls and waves. That undone, messy texture—the type that suggests you just rolled out of bed before your morning meeting or 9am fashion show—is hotter than ever, and frankly, sexy as hell. Meanwhile, if you're still loyal to your flat iron, a set of bold, blunt bangs seems to be the season's preferred way to wear a fringe, and the contrast between the two styles proves there's a haircut and style for every beauty aesthetic.

As far makeup, rich fall lipstick shades in deep burgundy and cherry red suggest that nude lips are going to take a back seat next season, and I for one am here for the drama of a bold lip. Otherwise the glam has leaned quite natural with healthy, glowing skin taking center stage. Is it a robust skincare routine or a skin tint that disguises dark spots and blemishes so well you can't even tell someone is wearing complexion makeup? Who knows!? But it's a mystery I'll continue to eagerly uncover as New York Fashion Week runs through the weekend and into next week. Stay tuned for more updates on the best street style glam of the season.

a blonde woman with long hair wearing a black jacket during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A millennial-coded side part looks even better with a bit of bed head texture.

a woman with dark curly hair wearing a striped shirt and black tulle skirt during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Voluminous natural curls are so stunning, particularly in a rich brunette shade with plenty of shine.

a woman wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, and black heels with blunt bangs during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson would be so proud of this blunt bang and extra long hairstyle. It's the perfect accessory to the black on black monochrome outfit.

a woman with a brown bucket hat and dark red lipstick wearing a black and white dress during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

A deep wine lipstick and an air of mystery underneath this bucket hat is the ideal combination for a come-hither look.

Anna Estrin wearing a purple leather coat, zebra print bag and dark sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt bangs get an upgrade with this delicious auburn hair color. It feels like the perfect time to experiment with red hair for fall.

a woman with long dark hair wearing a black and white coat on the street during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Length, curls, attitude—everything you need for a stunning street style beauty moment.

a woman with a short red pixie cut wearing a blue jacket and colorful scarf during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although long hair seems to be the favorite among the street style set so far, there have been plenty of cropped pixies and bobs throughout the week.

a woman wearing a green dress and green leather jacket with a long dark ponytail during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've never seen a more stylish ponytail in my life. And with a frizz-free slick back style, it's absolute perfection.

a woman&#039;s hands with a pale pink manicure holding a black leather prada bag over a colorful skirt during new york fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although square nails are threatening to dethrone the classic almond shape, NYFW is seeing plenty of the cult-classic look in stylish nude shades.

a woman wearing a brown knit dress, leopard bag, dark sunglasses with brunette hair and blunt bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt bangs and a braided ponytail? I need to recreate this look immediately.

Check back for more NYFW street style beauty looks throughout the week.

TOPICS
Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.