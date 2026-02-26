My Secret to Rich-Girl Nails? A Luxe Baby Pink Manicure
They scream "timeless luxury."
I am not, historically, the biggest fan of the color pink, and when I go to the nail salon, I typically eschew the more feminine shades for funky navy blue, olive green, or vampy burgundy. But lately I can’t stop obsessing over baby pink nails. Maybe it’s a girlhood hangover from watching Wuthering Heights last weekend, or maybe it’s because I decided to paint my entire apartment, including the ceiling, a soft rosy terracotta so I quite literally wake up in a little blush jewel box in the middle of Brooklyn every day. Either way, baby pink is quickly becoming my favorite spring nail color.
I’ve played around with rose chrome nails and a few pink nail designs in the past, but the pure timeless luxury of a baby pink manicure cannot be ignored. There’s a reason why you’ll often see celebrities walk the red carpet with a set of blush nails—it’s lengthening for your hands and looks good on everyone. Still, not all baby pink polishes are created equal. Whether you lean towards the soft ballet slipper tones or crave a warmer variation, I’m confident that this year’s hottest nail trends will no doubt include this stunning shade. Keep scrolling for my favorite polish options on the market right now, from ultra pale to warm apricot.
Ballet Beautiful
The quintessential ballet-shoe pink shade is basically the GOAT of manicured nails. When I’m feeling overstimulated at the salon, I go with my gut and reach for one of these lacquers.
OPI recently combined two of its most iconic pale pink shades, Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny, into OPI’m a Bubble Bunny, and I’m fully obsessed.
Pale Rose
Romantic and sophisticated, this pink variation is one of my favorites for both manicures and pedicures. The slightly purple undertones give the color a cool-girl spin.
This color is a staple in my at-home manicure collection. I love adding a thin, black French tip detail to pump up the intrigue.
Pretty Pearlescent
Who doesn’t love a dash of shimmer on their nails, especially once spring rolls around? You deserve a little more sparkle in your life—and on your manicure.
You Gotta Terracotta
A pink terracotta was my inspiration for my apartment, and I have to say, it looks even better on my nails. If you like a warmer pink polish, this shade is for you.
Muted peachy undertones give this polish an earthy vibe with a splash of fashion-forward boho.
Sheer Perfection
A see-through wash of pink with a high-gloss finish is so pretty on your nails, no matter the season. It’s definitely the fashion-girl secret to an expensive-looking manicure.
