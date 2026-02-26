I am not, historically, the biggest fan of the color pink, and when I go to the nail salon, I typically eschew the more feminine shades for funky navy blue, olive green, or vampy burgundy. But lately I can’t stop obsessing over baby pink nails. Maybe it’s a girlhood hangover from watching Wuthering Heights last weekend, or maybe it’s because I decided to paint my entire apartment, including the ceiling, a soft rosy terracotta so I quite literally wake up in a little blush jewel box in the middle of Brooklyn every day. Either way, baby pink is quickly becoming my favorite spring nail color.

I’ve played around with rose chrome nails and a few pink nail designs in the past, but the pure timeless luxury of a baby pink manicure cannot be ignored. There’s a reason why you’ll often see celebrities walk the red carpet with a set of blush nails—it’s lengthening for your hands and looks good on everyone. Still, not all baby pink polishes are created equal. Whether you lean towards the soft ballet slipper tones or crave a warmer variation, I’m confident that this year’s hottest nail trends will no doubt include this stunning shade. Keep scrolling for my favorite polish options on the market right now, from ultra pale to warm apricot.

Ballet Beautiful

The quintessential ballet-shoe pink shade is basically the GOAT of manicured nails. When I’m feeling overstimulated at the salon, I go with my gut and reach for one of these lacquers.

Essie Ballet Slippers $8.99 at Amazon US She is the moment and she has been for years. Ballet Slippers always delivers the chic and minimalist manicure of my dreams. OPI OPI’m a Bubble Bunny $11.99 at Ulta Beauty OPI recently combined two of its most iconic pale pink shades, Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny, into OPI’m a Bubble Bunny, and I’m fully obsessed.

Pale Rose

Romantic and sophisticated, this pink variation is one of my favorites for both manicures and pedicures . The slightly purple undertones give the color a cool-girl spin.

Sundays No.27 $18 at dearsundays.com This color is a staple in my at-home manicure collection. I love adding a thin, black French tip detail to pump up the intrigue. Deborah Lippmann Cake by the Ocean $20 at deborahlippmann.com Nobody does blush polish like Deborah Lippmann. This creamy rose shade is a must for any beauty obsessive.

Pretty Pearlescent

Who doesn’t love a dash of shimmer on their nails, especially once spring rolls around? You deserve a little more sparkle in your life—and on your manicure.

Manucurist Carnation $19 at Manucurist US I’ve been ramping up my at-home gel game, and this pearly pink varnish is one of my new go-tos for a slinky, subtle manicure. The natural formula is also super gentle on your nails. Dazzle Dry Milky Way - Full $22 at Dazzle Dry Not only does this semi-sheer pearlescent shade scream luxury, the long-wear formula lasts a ridiculously long time. For a non-gel option that refuses to chip, this can’t be beat.

You Gotta Terracotta

A pink terracotta was my inspiration for my apartment, and I have to say, it looks even better on my nails. If you like a warmer pink polish, this shade is for you.

ILNP Rosewood $10 at ilnp.com A creamy terracotta pink that looks like an early morning sunrise, bottled. I need this on my fingers and toes immediately. Londontown Pressed Petals $16 at londontownusa.com Muted peachy undertones give this polish an earthy vibe with a splash of fashion-forward boho.

Sheer Perfection

A see-through wash of pink with a high-gloss finish is so pretty on your nails, no matter the season. It’s definitely the fashion-girl secret to an expensive-looking manicure .

