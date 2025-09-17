When I bought my first Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag at the tender age of 15, I didn't realize it would stay with me for nearly two decades. Now, as I approach 30, it's a must-have laptop-friendly pick in my rotation—and I get more use out of it during New York Fashion Week than any other time.

As a shopping editor, Fashion Week quickly descends into a game of "How much can I do in 24 hours?" and "How quickly can I get to where I need to go?" Days are filled to the brim with long-haul rides in sweaty subway cars or in the backseats of Ubers to any number of presentations, fashion shows, and parties. You will never see me without my favorite work bag, often with my computer, a book, and a pair of comfortable shoes to change into neatly tucked away inside.

I'm hardly the only fashion person attached to this accessory. Longchamp's iconic bag has spiked in popularity over the last few years, especially amongst Gen-Z shoppers. It might actually be the only bag trend that unifies Gen-Z and millennials.

The all-black color goes with everything I own. (Image credit: Steph Geddes)

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote $165 at Longchamp The brown-and-black combo is so iconic. Longchamp Le Pliage Green Large Large Shoulder Tote $165 at Longchamp The all-black option I love isn't available anymore, but I love this slate gray pick.

There are several reasons why the Le Pliage has become my go-to bag for busy days (and nights). The minimalist, mostly un-branded design, for one, pairs with just about everything I own. Plus, the sturdy leather straps never dig into my shoulder. The zipper-and-snap closure is so secure, I'm nearly positive it could last through just about any situation.

Of the three available sizes—small, medium and large—I own the biggest. While it's definitely the most spacious tote in my bag collection, it's not at all overwhelming on my five-foot-two frame. (This is, surprisingly, a major issue for me when shopping for other styles.)

However, it is big enough to double as a weekender bag when needed, all without looking overly bulky or overstuffed. It was the only bag I brought with me on a last-minute three-day trip to London earlier this summer, which made packing a dream.

I love wearing my black tote with all-brown outfits for a touch of contrast. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Not to mention, the nylon fabric is easy to clean, and the inky black color hides almost every scuff and stain. Additionally, the single interior pocket keeps all my essentials—such as my wallet, phone, keys, and my favorite Touchland hand sanitizer—separate from the rest of the contents.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I should also mention that I have not historically been the kindest to it over the years. It's a true workhorse that has been tucked under a seat in the second row or lazily dropped on the floor of my apartment after a long day.

The Le Pliage comes with me everywhere, from the office to the subway. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Despite all of this, it has the unique ability to resist the appearance of wear and tear for years without showing even the slightest sign of damage. I had to retire my original one—the one I bought at 15— after more than a decade. Only then did I notice a tear in the fabric that wasn't easily solved by a quick trip to the tailor.

That original Le Pliage came in an olive green shade, but the brand also makes a full lineup of bright hues, some of which tap into the season's biggest color trends. So if waxing poetic about my all-time favorite tote hasn't convinced you yet, let one of the colors ahead inspire your next purchase. It's one that just might last a lifetime.

Shop Longchamp's Le Pliage Totes