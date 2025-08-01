Imagine this: you have oily, acne-prone skin that’s been that way since puberty. Somewhere in your middle school years, you discover the magic of makeup through YouTube. You then dive deep into the world and become obsessed with the glossy editorial spreads in your favorite magazines (like Marie Claire, but I may be biased). You make it your mission to master dewy, skin-first makeup. Well, that’s a play-by-play for how my love for beauty started, and I’ve been a fan of glowy, expensive-looking skin ever since.

Still, adult acne and oily skin have followed me through the years, so I’ve been forced to continue trialing different makeup techniques to give me the glass skin of my dreams. I will admit that it’s a process I spent years mastering, and adding just one product to my routine finally made the difference. Say hello to the Hourglass Ambient Lighting powders.

While these are not a new product by any means, they are considered a cult classic. The reason? The finishing powders (this is important) are a perfect last step to add a hint of radiance to the skin, simultaneously blurring any imperfections in the process. It’s the ideal product to control oil without sacrificing my love for a radiant look or highlighting flaws. I’m not quite sure how they managed to create a product like this (editor’s note: actually, yes, I do, it’s because of the brand’s proprietary photoluminescent technology), but I honestly can’t stop talking about this powder to anyone who will listen.

Have you been hesitant about trying this line? Keep reading, and I’m sure you’ll be hitting check-out on Sephora by the time you finish.

The Formula

This is a baked powder that feels as light as air on the skin. The radiance comes from what the brand describes as its photo-luminescent technology. The powders contain Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, which is essentially synthetic mica — a cruelty-free shimmer used in cosmetics. The luminescence from the powder is likely due to the combination of natural and synthetic micas, dyed in the color-correcting shades available in the palettes. This formula also includes diamond powder, praised for its luminescent qualities.

The powder is available in eight shades suitable for a range of skin tones, and they can all be used on multiple areas of the face as an overall finishing powder, brightening under-eye powders, and even as bronzer and blush for some skin tones.

The Application

I usually apply the shades Radiant or Eternal Light as my overall finishing powders with a large, fluffy brush after applying my full face of makeup. For a slightly brighter under-eye, I love the shade Soft Light, which is found in volume two of the Ambient Lighting trios, applied with a more tapered brush. Finally, I’ve used Transcendent Light as a bronzer, and it gives a matte but not flat finish to the high points of my face. Very fair skin tones can even use Mood Light as a blush.

Ariel Baker testing Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Wear Time

With a proper priming routine that truly keeps excess oil at bay, I can get a full six to eight hours of wear out of these powders. When used as under-eye brightening powders, I notice that they tend to fade around hour four, but a quick touch-up can fix that in seconds.

The Takeaway

In short, I need to emphasize that this product cannot be duped. The powders help to mattify my oily skin while leaving me with that delicious, editorial glow that I love so much. They’re a pricier item, sure, but they last forever. (I’ve had my original palette since 2017, and I still haven’t hit pan.)

The brand also releases six-pan versions of their palettes every holiday season, often including a mix of finishing powders, highlighters, bronzers, and blushes, making them a great way to save a little money while trying out multiple shades.

Keep reading for a few more of my holy grail products from Hourglass Cosmetics.

