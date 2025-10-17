If you're any kind of gift-giver like me, it takes plenty of time and effort to land on the perfect present for a loved one. As such, I'm also not the kind to wait until December to get going on my holiday shopping. In fact, I'm crossing every name off my list in one fell swoop thanks to Diptyque's just-dropped 2025 holiday collection.

The French fragrance brand knows how to make holiday gifting easy and luxurious. This year's collection is inspired by the magic of fairy tales and includes something special for everyone. From Diptyque candles that will look gorgeous on anyone's coffee table to the brand's rich-smelling perfumes that tap into every olfactory personality, consider Diptyque your one-stop holiday gift shop.

The crown jewel of the collection, however, has to be Diptyque's 2025 advent calendar. Inside the gilded storybook box, your lucky giftee can unwrap 25(!) small treasures. There are Diptqyue perfumes in little displayable bottles and travel-size sprays. Then there are a number of mini candles—enough to fill every room of the house with luxe scents. The advent calendar includes treats for the body care lover, too, like silky hand cream and body lotion. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving.

As for the rest of the collection, expect to see Diptyque's cult-favorite fragrances in revamped packaging that embodies the season. For instance, you can score the brand's iconic vanilla scent, Orpheón, in a precious gold bottle complete with packaging so nice, you don't even need wrapping paper.

Of course, Diptyque gave its luxury candles a holiday makeover, too. Personally, I'll be shopping the Sapin candle, Diptyque's ode to freshly cut pine trees, in its special opulent vessel as a gift for my mom. But there's also fun additions to make any Diptyque candle holiday-ready.

There's plenty more gift holiday magic where that comes from. Below, shop the rest of Diptyque's 2025 holiday collection, including chic decor, gift sets, and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a loved one, rest assured, that these gifts are a treat that anyone will treasure.

