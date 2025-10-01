Despite working in beauty, my body care routine is surprisingly pared back. I use a luxe body wash in the shower... and that's about it. Simply put, I'm too lazy to take the extra steps to apply a body lotion or oil. However, I still dream of having the kind of glowing, smooth skin all models seem to have—I'm just not willing to put in the work for it. That's where Cyklar's newest beauty product comes in.

The luxe body care brand is behind my all-time favorite body wash, not to mention its perfume oils sit front and center of my 150-bottle-strong fragrance collection. Cyklar's founder, Claudia Sulewski, just created another hit in my beauty routine with its In-Shower Body Oil Balm. As you might've guessed from the name, it's a body oil with a balm-like consistency that you apply in the shower. If that doesn't sound like the lazy-girl hack to glowing skin, then I don't know what is.

To find out if it solves my body care woes, I put it to the test. Keep scrolling for my full, honest review and to shop all of the Cyklar goodness for yourself.

The Formula

Multi-Lipid Complex: If you're unfamiliar with lipids, you've probably heard of oils like almond, avocado, and jojoba—these are lipids! Essentially, they are fatty compounds naturally found in our bodies and skincare ingredients that are crucial in maintaining a healthy skin barrier. This proprietary lipid complex is made up of different oils that hydrate skin and reinforce barrier function.

Glycerin: Chances are, you've likely seen glycerin in your moisturizers and body lotions. This ingredient acts as a humectant that attracts and retains moisture.

Coconut Seed Butter: This is another ingredient that deeply moisturizes and nourishes skin thanks to its high amounts of fatty acids and antioxidants.

Ceramide NP: To get specific, ceramide NP is a particular type of ceramide, which falls under the lipid umbrella. Ceramide NP moisturizes and strengthens the skin barrier, in turn resulting in a smoother skin texture.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Cyklar In-Shower Body Oil Balm. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The Application

According to the brand, there are two ways to apply this body oil balm: in and out of the shower. After trying the two methods myself, I prefer the former. I've found that it applies best right after you turn the water off and before you step out of the shower. Working with nickel-sized amounts, I apply the balm in sections and take a moment to rub it into my wet skin—once it contacts water, it melts seamlessly into skin. Then, I towel-dry like normal. The balm doesn't rub off as you might think. Instead, it sinks into the skin to reveal a glistening, smooth finish.

Out of the shower, I've found that this balm acts more like a body oil that's too rich for my taste. Sure, it leaves a silky feel, but it takes longer to absorb than it does on wet skin. However, I will say it would work wonders on extremely dry patches, like your elbows, knees, and heels.

The Fragrances

Sacred Santal: Imagine the warmest, coziest scent that isn't too sweet, and you get Sacred Santal. It's not as much of a sandalwood scent as you would expect from the name. Instead, it's a sensual blend of amber, woods, musk, and vanilla with the slightest touch of spice.

Vanilla Verve: This is not your average vanilla fragrance—rather than go the gourmand route, this is a sophisticated take that balances spicy and sweet. With notes of amber, musk, tonka bean, and, of course, vanilla, it's nothing short of warm and delectable.

The Takeaway

To be honest, I was pleasantly shocked by how much I enjoyed using this body oil balm. I've stayed far away from lotions and oils most of my life because I despise the lingering tackiness that can come from some formulas, but that's not the case with this Cyklar launch. It does what it's meant to—moisturize and soften skin—beautifully, quickly, and without any remaining residue.

For any fellow lazy beauty lovers, I'd say Cyklar's In-Shower Body Oil Balm is a must-have. While technically it adds a step to my body care routine, it doesn't feel like it since I don't have to step out of the shower. I can achieve the model-like glowy skin of my dreams (that smells incredible, might I add) in just an added minute or two—what's better than that?

