If there's one person I can expect to wow me with a Met Gala appearance, it's Doja Cat. The singer just stepped foot onto the red carpet at the iconic event and, just as I expected, her ensemble did not disappoint.

Doja Cat is serving as a committee member of this year’s Gala (alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Teyana Taylor), so she arrived ahead of many of her buzzy, A-lister friends. The theme, as Vogue reported back in November , is “Costume Art,” and celebrates the art exhibition of the same name—the first exhibition in the Costume Institute’s first permanent galleries at the iconic museum.

Fresh off a stop on her world tour, the "Say So" singer was first spotted leaving the storied Carlyle hotel in Manhattan wearing a skin-toned silicone dress with an exaggerated shawl collar and gold detailing on the shoulder.

Article continues below

She arrived on the steps moments later in the same show-stopping frock—a change-up from her multiple looks last year, but more on that later—custom-made for her by Saint Laurent. She worked with longtime stylist Brett Alan Nelson to craft the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The songstress has never gone subtle with her Met Gala beauty looks—who can forget she showed up dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, back in 2023?—but tonight's look offered something different. She opted for long, honey-blonde tresses this time around, which flowed down to her mid-back. Her glam was equally fierce, if subdued. A smoky eye, a skintone-nude lip (which feels very early aughts-inspired, in my opinion), and bronzed, dewy skin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I love tonight's entry onto my list of the best-ever Doja Cat style moments, it's hard not to gush about her previous Met Gala get-ups. She kickstarted her maximalist era by donning a custom Marc Jacobs bodysuit, complete with structural, suit-inspired pin-striped details and a leopard bodice. Sheer black tights and a stiletto'd version of Jacobs's iconic Kiki Boots completed the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there was her aforementioned Choupette-inspired look, designed for her by Oscar de la Renta. It playfully winked at that evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which posthumously honored the legendary designer. A dramatic, backless, feathered mermaid gown was only the beginning. Prosthetics were used to give her a feline appearance, and her hair was tucked neatly underneath an ear-adorned hood.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One year later, she stuck to the all-white vibe but took it to another level entirely. In 2024, the theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and her approach was a little different from that of the rest of the evening's attendees. She was spotted leaving her hotel in a white mini towel dress, causing Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs to ponder: Is Doja Cat's official Met Gala 2025 look a...towel?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moments later, the towel mini turned out to be an Easter egg for the singer's actual red carpet look: a white, maxi Vetements gown that looked drenched. It was inspired by a sleep shirt, cementing her cool-girl status.