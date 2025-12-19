Fragrance Primers Are the Beauty Secret You Didn’t Know You Were Missing

Anyone who knows me knows I’ve been through a bit of a fragrance renaissance over the past year. My love for scents has overtaken my obsession with makeup, making it my favorite category to cover, explore, and use in my day-to-day life. Not only has this led me down a very well-scented path to discovering my favorite niche and festive perfumes, but I’ve also been able to further explore some of my favorite houses, like Byredo, Jo Malone, and Diptyque. With all this research, I’ve come across some lesser-known tips and tricks for making your fragrance last as long as you want it to, since not all formulas are created with the same alcohol-to-fragrance-oil ratios. Chief among them? Fragrance primers.

Similar to primers you use before applying makeup or painting, fragrance primers are designed to help your perfume “stick.” This typically results in greater longevity and sometimes even sillage (also known as the scent trail), especially if you use primers with notes similar to your perfume. That said, there are numerous types of fragrance primers available, even if they’re not exactly marketed as such. Of course, I have a running list of my favorites, so if you’re ready to step up your fragrance game for 2026, keep reading for the unexpected addition to your routine that you didn’t know you needed.

The Perfumes

Yes, some perfume formulas act as primers. The two below have continued to emerge as my favorites, partly because of my affinity for woody, molecular scents.

The Body Care

One of the easiest fragrance primer hacks is to use body care products you already own. Not only does well-moisturized skin retain scent much better than dry skin, but scented body products also work similarly to the magnifying line from Bvlgari—they enhance notes from the same scent family.

The Solid Perfumes

While some people use them as standalone scents, I prefer to use solid perfumes as fragrance enhancers. They’re fantastic for increasing the longevity of the eau de parfum version of the same scent, or for subtly introducing complementary notes into another pre-existing formula.

The Fragrance Oils

I adore using fragrance oils as primers, especially when they have complementary notes to the rest of my body care and perfumes. They feel like both the final step of a body care routine and the first step of a luxe fragrance layering combination, and I’ve been having a ball making personalized scents using this exact method.

The Occlusives

One of my favorite fragrance primer hacks is using good, old-fashioned occlusives, aka ingredients that act as a physical barrier on the skin to lock in moisture. Common options include petrolatum, mineral oil, beeswax, and silicones. You likely already have the two options listed below, and you can even use them to make your own solid fragrance.

