For a long time, jeans sat at two very different ends of the fashion market. There were the everyday pairs: durable, dependable, and relatively affordable. Then there were the designer jeans: statement-making, often heavily embellished, and priced close to four figures. Increasingly, though, a third category has emerged between the two: $400-$600 denim whose luxury comes not from obvious logos or decorative excess, but from obsessive fit, distinctive design, intricate washes, and the expectation that you’ll wear them over and over again.
As dress codes have loosened, denim has taken on a larger role in daily closets—and shoppers are willing to invest in it. “Denim feels much more like a fashion category than simply a wardrobe basic. People are investing in it and building out their denim wardrobes in a much more intentional way,” says Caroline Maguire, senior fashion director at Shopbop.
A new generation of designers is meeting that demand by bringing the same scrutiny to jeans as some may have once applied to a work blazer or luxury handbag. “I think everyone has really just accepted that denim’s a part of our wardrobe, and they've become more casual, but it doesn’t mean that we don’t want to look pulled together,” says Jamie Haller, whose clothing collection launched in 2024 with denim making up more than half of the assortment. “More than ever, it’s acceptable to wear a really beautiful polished jean with a little kitten heel and a cool blazer.”
For Haller, the price range wasn't a positioning exercise but the realistic cost of making jeans the way she wanted. She uses Japanese and Italian denim, produces locally in Los Angeles, and works closely with laundries to achieve the washes she wants. “That really put me into the 400-plus denim price point, just math,” she says. “That’s the bare minimum.”
What the customer is paying for, Haller explains, is often imperceptible until the jeans are on the body. She fits every piece on herself and obsesses over minute adjustments—or, as she jokingly puts it, “hounds” her team over “one-eighth inch”—to the rise and pattern. That precision extends across sizes, with the brand fitting on different bodies to preserve each silhouette’s integrity rather than relying on the more cost-effective method of grading up or down from a single size. Her goal is to create jeans you can not only “stand in” but “live in,” an important distinction as the fabric moves beyond the blue-collar workwear and casual territory it was once associated with.
Jamie Haller
The Crease Jeans - Worn Indigo
Jamie Haller
The Baggy Painter Barrel-Leg Jeans
Jamie Haller
The Elephant Bell Jeans - Beach Indigo
At Ossou, founders Nina Khosla and Talia Shuvalov bring a tailoring-level rigor to their denim. “There’s so much emotion tied into the history and the culture around denim. It’s such an American fabric,” Khosla says. “It was this very rich thing that nobody had really slowed down and taken seriously and really thought about how to engage with it [in a luxurious way].”
For the founders, who come from high-end labels like Fforme and Narciso Rodriguez, that meant interrogating every detail before starting the design process. “We sat down at one point, and we went through every stitch on the jean, and it was like: Why is it there? What does it do? What is its purpose?” Khosla says. That same scrutiny shaped the silhouettes: “We started working with tailors and incorporating a tailored pattern-making process into how we were going to cut the denim,” Shuvalov says. “All of our fits are cut as if they were trousers.” The end product is denim with clean interiors, unorthodox washes, and custom hardware.
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“Denim has the opportunity to change the architecture of your body,” Shuvalov says, pointing to choices around waist position, the fall of the leg, and where the hem hits. Once reliant on trousers to feel “put-together,” she now wears denim “99 percent” of the time. “I wouldn’t necessarily feel comfortable on the playground with my kids on the floor in a trouser, but in my jeans, I don’t care,” she says. Those same jeans can then take her to a meeting, dinner, or a bar—a versatility she describes as “a fabric that can really be worn wherever and whenever.”
Ossou
Noon High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Ossou
Rider Jeans - Cloud Wash
Ossou
Rider Low-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Jac Cameron brings more than two decades of denim experience, with previous roles at Calvin Klein, Madewell, and Abercrombie & Fitch. When she launched Rùadh, she put denim at the center of the brand and deliberately kept production small, preserving a level of craftsmanship she had found difficult to maintain at scale. Her bestselling Quinn jean, for example, is cut from 15-ounce Japanese denim and finished with a trouser press. Other styles feature blind hems and trouser folds, while Italian-made hardware is crafted from recycled brass.
That same elevation comes through in how Rùadh treats the fabric itself, with Cameron describing her wash masters as “artisans” and indigo as having “a soul.” Some washes involve 12-hour cycles and hand-finished dry processes rather than faster automated methods. “All of my denim is touched by the human hand,” she says. “It wasn’t about making a huge assortment. It was about making the very right silhouettes in the best qualities that would have real longevity to them.”
This new wave of denim brands is gaining visibility beyond the category itself. Jamie Haller, Rùadh, and Ossou all presented new collections during New York Fashion Week this September, signaling that these labels are being treated as fashion brands, not simply denim specialists. Retailers are seeing the same evolution, with Net-A-Porter, Shopbop, and Nordstrom picking them up soon after launch.
“There’s such a thoughtful sense of curation to what these designers are doing. Every detail feels considered, from the fit and wash to the way the denim is finished, and that makes each piece feel really special and almost one-of-a-kind,” says Shopbop's Maguire. “I think customers respond to that.” Rather than one dominant silhouette dictating the market, she says, shoppers are responding to the combination of elements that makes a pair feel special. “They still want denim to be wearable and versatile, but they’re also looking for pieces that feel distinctive and bring a little more personality to their wardrobe.”
Rùadh
The Quinn High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Rùadh
The Crewe High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Rùadh
Agnes Recycled Straight-Leg Jeans
But despite what their price tag might suggest, the pieces aren't rooted in preciousness. In fact, Ossou’s founders argue that denim is luxurious because it improves through use: it fades, marks, and softens with its wearer. “It’s luxury because of its longevity,” Shuvalov says. That may also explain why average consumers are willing to spend more than in the past; when the item in question is worn four or five times a week, the investment seems justified.
Cameron says some Rùadh customers barely ask about price once they’ve found the right combination of fit, fabric, and wash. “The customer is just ready to invest in a product at that price point that will last,” she says. “If denim is the most hardworking item in your closet… [it makes sense to] elevate it to a place where you think of it in the same light as a great tailored blazer or an incredible silk button-down shirt.”
Haller similarly points to “price-per-wear” thinking: Unlike the higher-ticket items waiting indefinitely for the right occasion, “if you find a jean you like, you wear it a lot, you might wear it multiple times a week.” After years of acquiring things for a special day, shoppers are placing greater value on items they can wear every day. As Shuvalov puts it, “People are at the point where they want to buy things they’re going to wear and not just have.”
And if you’re going to wear jeans every day, then, as Khosla says, “I want them to be the best damn pair of jeans I can get.”
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.