Ah, winter makeup trends. Despite being a longtime beauty editor who’s no stranger to maximalist looks like high-fashion editorials and fashion show backstage experimentation, I still have a soft spot for seasonal classics. Red lipstick at the holidays? Always. A wash of glitter eyeshadow on the eyes for New Year’s Eve? Of course. But what really excites me are the shifts that take a little decoding—the ones that trickle down from pro artists’ kits to the rest of our makeup bags.

That brings me to this year’s winter makeup trends for the 2025 and 2026 season, which, according to New York–based celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard, are in a state of flux. "We’re in such a transitional period with makeup aesthetics right now,” he tells Marie Claire. Translation: we’re moving away from clean-girl minimalism and leaning into play again—makeup that looks intentionally applied, with technique and personality at the forefront.

It’s a sentiment that celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada echoes, predicting that this winter’s biggest trend is about looking like you’re wearing makeup,“but with deliberate attention to perfecting skin and meticulous application,” he says. And, as he puts it in all caps during our email correspondence: lip liner. (A nonnegotiable for winter, reportedly.) He’s not alone in his enthusiasm for specificity, either. Charlotte Tilbury is equally passionate about the rise of airbrushed skin; Spickard is championing the revival of 2016-inspired makeup; and celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose insists that natural-looking lashes are the future.

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling for a guide to the eight biggest winter makeup trends set to dominate your social feeds (and your vanity), with insight from the pros.

Soft-Blur Skin

This winter’s top complexion trend isn’t chasing glassy shine or full-on matte; instead, it’s landing somewhere in between. Makeup artists are calling it “soft-blur skin,” a plush, velvety finish that still feels real. “There’s a definite shift from glass-looking skin to more ‘clean skin’ that is not necessarily oily or shiny but velvety with a slight glow on the cheekbones,” says Maulawizada. Fellow pro Barose agrees, describing it as “a slight glow that’s not overly shiny but with just enough sheen, mimicking that inner glow so skin looks velvety.” Tilbury sums it up best, describing the look as “airbrushed skin that’s blurred, looks poreless, and the most flawless version of you.”

The Anti–Clean Girl Era

The “clean girl” aesthetic is fading, and color is making a comeback. “We’re moving away from clean-girl makeup and integrating some of our favorite aspects of 2016 makeup,” says Spickard, noting the return of “bolder eyeshadow, soft velvet skin, and matte lips.” Even mascara is getting a statement moment, with jewel tones like “burgundy, royal blue, and emerald green” leading the charge. Does it have to be over the top? Not at all. Just look to the models at Victoria Beckham’s fall/winter 2026 show for proof that colored mascara can be minimal yet impactful.

A model at the Victoria Beckham Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing burgundy mascara. (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Soft Statement Lashes

This season’s lashes trade high drama for lift and lightness. Barose says it’s all about “longer, more feathery lashes that look dramatic but not fake.” Maulawizada nods to the rise of under-lashes (the technique of applying falsies beneath your lash line for a lifted, natural-looking effect). Spickard is seeing the same shift play out across social media, citing the “ghost lash” and “naked lash” trends as proof that people are leaning into softer, more natural looks. He points to Angel Reese’s CFDA appearance, where she skipped her signature falsies for a minimalist coat of brown mascara.

Angel Reese embodying the “soft statement lashes” trend poised to define winter 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images / Sean Zanni)

Blurred Lips

Lips are looking softer and less defined for winter. Barose says the trend to covet is “the soft blur stain," a look that’s “airy and blurry along the edges,” best achieved with a fingertip or cotton swab instead of a brush. Maulawizada’s seeing the same shift, noting that “lip tints that are not super shiny but hydrating” are becoming cold-weather staples. As a result, your lip color should look like you applied it hours ago, yet still look perfect.

A model backstage at the Sportmax spring-summer 2026 show with blurred lips. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Playful Winged Eyeliner

This winter’s liner is less rigid and more playful. Barose still loves “the classic winged liner,” but he’s rethinking it with “fun colors like plum, navy, or deep green.” Maulawizada’s take feels even bolder: “The new way of doing a wing is more exaggerated and outward than upturned.”

A model at the Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 show wears elongated, exaggerated winged eyeliner. (Image credit: Carolina Herrera Beauty)

Modern Monochrome

Color harmony is having a moment. Barose says, “Monochromatic tones can never go wrong,” but adds that the look works best with subtle variations. (If every feature is the same color, it can wash you out.) He suggests playing with depth by brightening the cheeks, deepening the lips, or defining the eyes with liner or mascara. Maulawizada agrees, calling the look “very chic and minimalistic,” and gravitates toward neutral, ’90s-inspired shades such as taupe, rose, and soft brown.

The Return of the Smokey Eye

The smokey eye is back—and looking chicer than ever. Tilbury calls it her “iconic winter beauty party look” and predicts you’ll want to wear it everywhere this winter, from holiday parties to cozy dinners with friends. This modern take isn’t your heavy, early-2000s smoke; it’s diffused and glowy, with softly blended edges, cool-toned shadows, and just a hint of shimmer.

A model at the Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2023 show wears a cool-toned, diffused smoky eye. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

’80s Energy

The winter 2026 runways buzzed with subtle throwbacks, especially those from the '80s. Barose says one of the strongest influences right now is “the ’80s with big shoulders,” though he’s careful to clarify it’s “not full-on ’80s, as that’d be hard to pull off.” Instead, he’s channeling the decade’s confidence through “fresh face with big bushy ’80s brows," or "strong 80s [eye]liner paired with contoured cheeks." And as Matin points out, this is where that overlined lip-liner moment comes back around—a little ’80s in spirit, but softer.

Emma Chamberlain wearing ’80s-inspired blue eyeshadow and bold eyeliner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

