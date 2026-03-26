Selena Gomez spent most of this past winter wearing vampy manicure shades like deep burgundy and dark cherry, but now that spring has arrived, she's doubling down on a much lighter shade: milky pink.

Over the last few weeks, the singer has been hard at work promoting some new Rare Beauty launches now that the brand has officially become available to shop at Ulta. For most of the promotional content she's been sharing, she's done away with the darker, more moody nail shades that are typically popular in the winter months, opting to wear a more neutral color that's perfect for spring. Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of her spring manicure to Instagram on March 26 and even shared some details behind her color choice. Per the caption, she's wearing a "petal pink" manicure featuring a sheer pink shade that gives her nails a naturally glossy look while still providing a very subtle wash of color.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Nude, barely-there manicures have been on the rise in the beauty trend cycle over the last few months. Back in January, flesh-toned nail colors practically dominated the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, and even in the weeks after, the sheer look has become a go-to for stars like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and more.

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Soft pinks and milky nudes are perfect for spring, not only because they can add a tinge of color to your nails while still looking as natural as possible, but it's also a lot easier to hide the grow out when you're in between manicures than it would be if you were wearing a more dramatic shade like black or red. "[Nude nails] give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current 'quiet luxury' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen previously told MC.

The best part is that the trend is incredibly easy to recreate at home. The exact nude shade that Bachik used on Gomez is a pale pink from his upcoming "Neudes" collection that's not yet available for purchase, but there are plenty of other similar options out there that'll give you the same natural finish. Read ahead to get the look.

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