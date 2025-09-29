Well, folks, it's official: Selena Gomez is a married woman. On September 28, the actress and her longtime beau, Benny Blanco, said “I Do” at a star-studded ceremony in Santa Barbara. While the who’s who of Hollywood were all in attendance, I was more focused on Gomez’s bridal glam, which was classic and timeless in every way. My favorite part of the look was her manicure—a subtle detail that pulled everything together.

Gomez’s nails were done by her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, who was also an attendee of the event. For the big day, the duo chose oval nails painted in a classic bridal white. To add a touch of extra shine, Gomez appears to have opted for a powdered chrome top coat, which is a fun, unconventional twist on a classic wedding manicure. No additional charms, stickers, or nail art were added, making the minimalist manicure a perfect complement to her other beauty details, including a sleek tucked bob and skin-like makeup.

The rest of Gomez's wedding details are slowly coming to light. While we know her halter dress was a Ralph Lauren design, she has kept many of her beauty secrets under wraps. Although not confirmed, her makeup look was likely created using her own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty and Beauty Director Hannah Baxter was able to get the scoop on how the actress got her wavy bob to look so chic.

Until we know more, keep reading to discover the nail products that can help you achieve a manicure similar to Gomez’s.

