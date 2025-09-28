Selena Gomez is officially a married woman. On September 27th, the multi-hyphenate artist married her fiancé Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara California against a dreamy backdrop of wooded foliage, according to an Instagram carousel she shared on Sunday September 28th. And while her Ralph Lauren halter-neck wedding dress is drop-dead gorgeous, I couldn't peel my eyes away from her stunning Old Hollywood bob hairstyle.

According to her longtime hairstylist Renato Compora,Gomez's hair was styled in a "flawless, timeless, healthy-looking Hollywood Glamour Marcel Wave Bob for a day that celebrates love, beauty, and perfection," according to a statement made to the press. "To ensure a flawless foundation, I began by washing her hair twice with Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, followed by a 30-minute treatment with the Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque. This powerful combination resets the hair by removing buildup and thoroughly cleansing the hair."

Gomez has been rocking her bob for a few months now, styling it in everything from a oversized gossamer scrunchie on her bachelorette trip to a shaggy wolf cut over the summer, but I was extremely pleased to see her lean into the romantic, Old Hollywood vibe for her big day. The soft curls and bouncy volume set the perfect romantic tone for the ethereal feel of the ceremony.

To achieve the perfect styling, Compora explains that he created a deep side part before sectioning her hair into two-inch sections, which he then treated with Joico JoiWhip Design Foam from roots to ends before blowdrying with a large round brush. Then he pinned the curls to set and cool across her entire head to create a polished base and allow her hair's natural sheen to come through.

Selena is in her wife era. (Image credit: Selena Gomez)

"For styling, I begin at the front of the head, just above the ear, working in one-inch horizontal sections," he says. "I sprayed each section generously with Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector for thermal protection. Then, using a three-quarter-inch spring curling iron, I created a Marcel wave pattern, pinning each curl to cool and hold its shape. I repeated this motion across the front, then move to the opposite side, and finally the back—starting at the nape and working upward." After 20 minutes of the curls cooling, he brushed through each section to blend the waves and shape the pieces around Gomez's face to highlight her bone structure.

As for the rest of her bridal look, Gomez's appeared to have a soft smokey eye, a satin rose lipstick, sculpted blush, and long nude nails. And although she didn't stray too far from her typical glam, it was her clearly apparent joy radiating through the soft, dreamy photographs that took her bridal look to the next level. With more photos sure to emerge over the next few days, I'll be eagerly awaiting her afterparty look for what was surely one of the most glamorous weddings of 2025.

