If there’s one thing the beauty industry loves to do, it’s remind you that aging is the enemy. Correction—aging skin is the number one concern for women, basically from the time you hit 25, and your collagen levels start to drop. Now, I’m firmly in my mid-thirties and I can tell you, unequivocally, that growing older is *incredible,* but I will attest that the needs of my skin are different now than they were when I was 22. And that’s just fine! My epidermis is (for the most part) happy, healthy, and in the best shape of my life. That’s because I understand that mature skin enjoys different products and ingredients to keep it in tip-top shape, not because I want to look younger. On the contrary, I want to look like the most gorgeous 36-year-old I can. Ditto for the other women in my life who are older than I am. My mom is 73, my step-mom is 70, my sister and sister-in-law are both 40. The mature skin ladies abound, and we’re shopping for beauty products accordingly!

So, with the holidays right around the corner, I’m using this time as an opportunity to stock up on the best beauty gifts for mature skin. Because while none of us have any interest in returning to the confusion and disarray of our twenties (shudder), I know that we wouldn’t mind conserving collagen, moisturizing like a pro, and reaching for makeup products that actually cater to the needs of fabulous older women. Here’s everything I'm shopping for this year.

Give the gift of a snatched complexion with the buzziest gadgets that deliver real results. Your mom, aunt, bestie will be shocked when they unwrap it, and their skin will look flawless after just a few uses. What could be better?

Face Gym PureLift Pro Edition (Was $799) $599 at FaceGym I swear by this triple frequency facial sculpting tool to define my jawline and sculpt my cheekbones. There are three different strengths to choose from depending on how puffy you are and how toned you want your muscles to be. It’s the ultimate luxe beauty gift for anyone who enjoys at-home energy devices. LYMA Life Lyma Laser (Was $2,695) $2,021.25 at LYMA If your giftee doesn’t like the muscle contractions of a frequency device, this low-level, near-infared laser tool is your best bet. It honestly feels like nothing on the skin but it’s working hard to boost collagen and elastin production for firmer, juicier skin over time.

Moisture Musts

Mature skin is inevitably drier, so a stellar moisturizer is non-negotiable. And while I’m a big believer that a great moisturizer doesn’t need to cost a whole lot, I use the holidays as an excuse to treat my loved ones to a luxury option.

Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Crème (Was $155) $116.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue When my skin is Sahara desert-level dry, I turn to this luxe formula. It has a velvety balm texture that melts into the skin and banishes rough patches for a soothed, supple finish. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream With Tfc8® Face Moisturizer (Was $305) $228 at Sephora The hype is real when it comes to this silky soft moisturizer, and my skin drinks it up with gratitude every time I apply it. Fine lines are softened, radiance is enhanced, and hydration is at peak levels all day long.

Killer Concealers

The under-eye area is one of the first to show signs of aging (NBD!), which also means your complexion products need to be a little creamier but still lightweight so they don’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles. These winning concealers are tried-and-tested on mature skin.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place 24-Hour Longwear Concealer $38 at Sephora All I needed was to read Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender’s review on this incredible concealer (tested with her mom!) and I was sold. It’s a must for my makeup kit, and I know the moms in my life will love it too. Sarah Creal Face Flex Concealer & Complexion Enhancer With Caffeine $58 at Sephora I adore anything Sarah Creal creates, and this concealer is such a winner in my book. I layer it over the brand’s luxe eye cream (another favorite formula) and dark circles and puffiness are immediately a thing of the past.

Fab Face Mists

Looking for the perfect beauty stocking stuffer? A luxe face mist is ideal, especially if you have drier, mature skin. Plus, they look so damn chic on a vanity or desk.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist $49 at Sephora $13.99 at Amazon The scent of this French girl-favorite mist is basically a luxury spa, bottled. I love to use a few spritzes before makeup and throughout the day to rehydrate my skin. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence (Was $98) $78.40 at Bluemercury Another hydrating superstar, this formula has a well-deserved cult following and looks so stunning on display. The invigorating scent instantly puts my mind at ease.

Hair Heroes

Your hair changes as you age, fun fact. It thins a bit , and the texture can get a little rougher, but with the right products, you can maintain healthy, gorgeous hair through the decades.

Nutrafol Women (Was $88) $66 at Nutrafol If your loved ones aren’t on this cult-favorite supplement regimen, I highly suggest they join. I swear by it to help regrow hair and keep my mane looking thick and healthy. Crown Affair The Renewal Hydrating Hair Mask $58 at Sephora Treat the fabulous ladies in your life to a spa-like shower experience with a hydrating hair mask that minimizes frizz and leaves them with silky soft locks.

