Behold—10 Perfect Beauty Gifts for the Mature Women In My Life
Because they deserve it.
If there’s one thing the beauty industry loves to do, it’s remind you that aging is the enemy. Correction—aging skin is the number one concern for women, basically from the time you hit 25, and your collagen levels start to drop. Now, I’m firmly in my mid-thirties and I can tell you, unequivocally, that growing older is *incredible,* but I will attest that the needs of my skin are different now than they were when I was 22. And that’s just fine! My epidermis is (for the most part) happy, healthy, and in the best shape of my life. That’s because I understand that mature skin enjoys different products and ingredients to keep it in tip-top shape, not because I want to look younger. On the contrary, I want to look like the most gorgeous 36-year-old I can. Ditto for the other women in my life who are older than I am. My mom is 73, my step-mom is 70, my sister and sister-in-law are both 40. The mature skin ladies abound, and we’re shopping for beauty products accordingly!
So, with the holidays right around the corner, I’m using this time as an opportunity to stock up on the best beauty gifts for mature skin. Because while none of us have any interest in returning to the confusion and disarray of our twenties (shudder), I know that we wouldn’t mind conserving collagen, moisturizing like a pro, and reaching for makeup products that actually cater to the needs of fabulous older women. Here’s everything I'm shopping for this year.
High Tech Tools
Give the gift of a snatched complexion with the buzziest gadgets that deliver real results. Your mom, aunt, bestie will be shocked when they unwrap it, and their skin will look flawless after just a few uses. What could be better?
I swear by this triple frequency facial sculpting tool to define my jawline and sculpt my cheekbones. There are three different strengths to choose from depending on how puffy you are and how toned you want your muscles to be. It’s the ultimate luxe beauty gift for anyone who enjoys at-home energy devices.
If your giftee doesn’t like the muscle contractions of a frequency device, this low-level, near-infared laser tool is your best bet. It honestly feels like nothing on the skin but it’s working hard to boost collagen and elastin production for firmer, juicier skin over time.
Moisture Musts
Mature skin is inevitably drier, so a stellar moisturizer is non-negotiable. And while I’m a big believer that a great moisturizer doesn’t need to cost a whole lot, I use the holidays as an excuse to treat my loved ones to a luxury option.
Killer Concealers
The under-eye area is one of the first to show signs of aging (NBD!), which also means your complexion products need to be a little creamier but still lightweight so they don’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles. These winning concealers are tried-and-tested on mature skin.
All I needed was to read Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender’s review on this incredible concealer (tested with her mom!) and I was sold. It’s a must for my makeup kit, and I know the moms in my life will love it too.
I adore anything Sarah Creal creates, and this concealer is such a winner in my book. I layer it over the brand’s luxe eye cream (another favorite formula) and dark circles and puffiness are immediately a thing of the past.
Fab Face Mists
Looking for the perfect beauty stocking stuffer? A luxe face mist is ideal, especially if you have drier, mature skin. Plus, they look so damn chic on a vanity or desk.
Hair Heroes
Your hair changes as you age, fun fact. It thins a bit, and the texture can get a little rougher, but with the right products, you can maintain healthy, gorgeous hair through the decades.
Treat the fabulous ladies in your life to a spa-like shower experience with a hydrating hair mask that minimizes frizz and leaves them with silky soft locks.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.