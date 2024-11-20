All of Meghan Markle's Favorite Tatcha Products Are Already on Sale for Black Friday

She's been raving about the Japanese beauty brand's skincare and body products for years.

Meghan Markle Tatcha Black Friday Sale
Hanna Lustig
Meghan Markle's calling card has always been her impeccable taste. To most, she may be better known for her work as the Duchess of Sussex. For me, however, her legacy really lies in her gift for curation. It's an ability she was honing long before she met Prince Harry, and it remains her biggest contribution to pop culture. From the luxuriously cozy way she decorates her Montecito manor to the approachable minimalist way she dresses, everything about Markle feels closely considered. Once she finds something she really loves, she sticks with it.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Markle has been obsessed with the same Japanese beauty brand for years: Tatcha. Known for gentle but effective formulas that take inspiration from traditional geisha skincare routines, Markle has been using and recommending the line since 2014 at least. Luckily, ten years later, all her favorite Tatcha products are on sale for Black Friday, starting with one of the brand's longest-running best-sellers: The Rice Polish Classic.

"I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder," the mother of two previously told Allure. "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."

Tatcha the Rice Polish Classic | Daily Non-Abrasive Exfoliator for Combo to Dry Skin | 60 Gr / 2.1 Oz
Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic

There's also a deep discount on a trio of body care products Markle famously gifted to friend and neighbor Oprah, who in turn fell in love with them so much that she included the bundle in her Favorite Things of 2024. Comprised of a body wash, body milk, and body oil infused with hinoki—the Japanese cypress plant with an elegant natural aroma of balsam and citrus—this set makes a strong case for layered hydration in the cold weather months.

"This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan," Oprah said of the set in her annual list. "If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub."

Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio for Moisturized, Nourished Skin ($146 Value)
Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio

So if you've ever wondered what Oprah smells like or how Meghan Markle gets her even-toned glow, this is your chance to find out without paying full-price. You could even make like Markle and grab extras to share with your favorite neighbor.

