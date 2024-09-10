Meghan Markle's All-White Outfit Reminds the World Why She's the Queen of Minimalism

Some style rules were made to be broken.

Meghan Markle is in her bookworm era and she certainly knows how to dress the part of a chic, well-read woman. Remember the sleeveless Club Monaco jumpsuit she wore to speak alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey at the freshly opened Godmothers bookstore? Apparently, that event was only the beginning of a three-day grand opening weekend at the bookshop, which was co-founded by Price Harry's literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and makeup mogul Victoria Jackson. (Rudolph also happens to be the former head of WME's literary, lectures, and conference divisions, where she worked on Winfrey's The Life You Want tour.)

For a second appearance at Godmothers, Markle topped herself with another monochromatic look: a creamy off-white tank top paired with ivory wide-leg trousers. She was most likely styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who she's been working with since early 2024. Exact credits for Markle's look weren't available at press time.

In case you forgot, Markle isn't just the Duchess of Sussex. She's also the patron saint of cozy colors and approachable minimalism, which means arbitrary style rules like avoiding white after Labor Day simply don't apply to her.

Apparently, they don't apply to royals, period. Prince Harry also wore a white button-up for the event.

I've always been dubious of the capsule wardrobe concept and I happen to know Marie Claire's very own Nikki Ogunnaike feels the same way. That said, Meghan Markle constantly has me wondering whether it might be time to switch sides. Her devotion to creamy neutral hues, appreciation for quality basics, and loyalty to classic silhouettes ensures she literally always looks good, whether she's touring Colombia or visiting a restaurant in Los Angeles. And I do mean always. Congrats, Miss Markle: You've made a believer out of me.

