Jessica Alba is many things. Mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, to name a few. She’s also a devout minimalist beauty lover, which she’s once again proven with her latest social media post. On Aug. 7, Alba posted a selfie on her Instagram account, showing her over 20 million followers that she’s living her best life in a bikini by the pool. Simply captioned “Sunshine,” the photo captured all the best parts of a summer beauty aesthetic: tan skin, wavy hair, and a coconut in hand. As she hydrated, she inadvertently showed off her new manicure, which is a tried-and-true Hollywood favorite.

Alba’s nails were first filed into a short, round shape for a manicure that is as cute as it is practical. She then opted for a classic French design—a translucent pink base paired with a white smile line at the tips of each finger. A few swipes of glossy topcoat gave the manicure an expensive-looking shine.

French manicures have been a Hollywood favorite for quite a few years now, after the trend surged somewhere around 2020. Initially popularized in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, French manicures have long been hailed for being equal parts elegant and functional, as they mimic the look of natural nails, while being much more sturdy, allowing that fresh-out-of-the-salon feeling to last for a minimum of two weeks.

Alba joins a long list of celebrities who have been spotted in french manicures this month alone, and we’re only eight days in. That list also includes others like Kylie Jenner and Julia Fox, and I’m certain that said list will have grown exponentially by the end of the month. If you want to recreate Alba’s manicure at home, keep reading for the polishes and tools that will make your DIY project a breeze.