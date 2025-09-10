If you asked me to write about my manicure a few months ago, I’d be vigorously typing about my brittle, short, split-down-the-center nails that were so stubby, my nail artist couldn't even create a nail shape for me. But I discovered Builder in a Bottle Gel and restored my nail health, and have been on the Russian manicure train ever since. I like to keep my nails on the short-ish side regardless (I tap on a keyboard for a living), but I’ve also had the chance to embrace a true square nail shape with my newfound length.

What I’ve learned: every fall nail trend looks timeless and elevated when polished on a square shape. “Square nails, especially short ones, are trending right now because of their clean, classy look,” celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos previously told Marie Claire. They’re old money vibes in a nail shape—and in my experience, make every fall nail color look more expensive. I’m a creamy pink polish person well into September, but I’m already itching to see how rich a good brown and berry polishes look on my fingers. Bonus: the elongated shape and straight edges give me so much more room to play with designs.

To see the fall nail trends, I can’t wait to try on my square nails, read (and shop!) ahead.

A Year-Round Baby Pink

Candidly, I have the hands of a 12-year-old boy, and let’s just say no one is asking me to be a hand model. That being said, a medium-length square shape with a creamy white-pink shade helps give the illusion of long, elegant fingers and pretty nail beds. I personally like to layer my polish colors for the creamiest bubble bath base.

Red Carpet Manicure Fortify & Protect LED Gel Nail Polish Collection - Girly Pop $10.99 at Ulta Beauty For the first layer, I like to start with an opaque milky pink. My number one piece of advice is to find a pink hue that works with your undertones. I’m cooler, so I seek out blue-based polishes, but if you’re more olive or yellow, an orange-tinted version will look great. Red Carpet Manicure Fortify & Protect Led Gel Nail Polish Collection - Co-Starring Color $10.99 at Ulta Beauty White out nails are not the vibe I’m going for. But putting a stark white on top of the pink base results in the perfect balance. It’s very similar to the iconic Bubble Bath and Ballet Slippers layered look.

Classic French—With a Twist

My nails are still on the softer side, so I steer clear of almond and round shapes because they’re so much more likely to break at the sides. Square is often thought to be the sturdiest shape, and that in mind, I’ve been able to do really graphic and fun spins on the French manicure now that I have a little length to play with.

OPI Nail Lacquer - Angels Flight to Starry Nights $11.99 at Ulta Beauty Here me out: French manicures don’t have to be a basic white and pink color combo. I’ve been loving a little color block moment. Go for a blue tip and brown base, bordeaux and pastel pink, or even army green and yellow. Nails Inc. Mirror Chrome Nail Polish - Silver Served $9.79 at Target I will forever and always be grateful to Hailey Bieber and Zola Ganzorigt for bringing glazed donut manicure into the zeitgeist. While powder chrome can be tricky to DIY at home, this Nail Inc topper makes it dummy-proof. Just swipe a thin layer over your regular polish and you’ll have a perfect, blurred sparkle.

Red Nail Theory

Red wine and maroon colors are always my go-to for fall and winter. I like a shade that’s so rich and deep it could be mistaken for black from afar. But! This year, I have a feeling that more berry-inspired reds with pink and purple undertones are going to come to the forefront. My Swiftie senses are also getting a vibe that red nails with orange undertones will be very popular.

CHANEL Le Vernis $33 at chanel If I can’t make to the nail salon and am forced to DIY my manicure, I’m only using Chanel polish. It’s opaque in one swipe, looks super glossy, and has a jumbo brush that I find incredibly user-friendly. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Shiny Red Nail Polish $5.98 at Amazon US With Life of a Showgirl coming out in just about three weeks (October 3, for inquiring minds), I’m anticipating an avalanche of orange. While a true tangerine definitely leans summer, there are plenty of red nail polishes with orange undertones that are perfect for fall—and nod to Swift's next album.

Polka Dot Designs

Sydney Sweeney, Simone Biles, Dua Lipa, and so many more celebs have gotten on board with polka dot nails this fall. I by no means have the hand-eye coordination to accomplish a symmetrical polka dot on my own; still, there are plenty of square-friendly nail stickers and press-ons that make achieving the look so simple.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Olive & June Perfect Serve Glue on Press-Ons $10 at oliveandjune.com While there are round and oval press-ons, I’ve found that the press-on is often wider than my actual nail and filing it down to match my natural nail ends up distorting the shape. With a square shape? It’s so easy to file down the side to match my natural nail’s thickness. JINsoon Aura Dots Nail Art Appliqué $12 at Revolve I love a good nail sticker (so fun!), and polka dots are some of the easiest to apply. I like to pop two in the center of my nail and then cut a few directly in half and add them to the sides of my nails.

Nothing But Navy

This is probably my favorite fall nail color. It goes with everything, works with every skin tone (and undertone), and gives off expensive energy. While it definitely looks good on all nail shapes, I’m partial to a navy-square combo.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Caviar Bar 400 $13 at Ulta Beauty If you’re trying to avoid gel polish after hearing about the EU ban, consider Essie’s long-wear. It lasts around 10 days, gives the same high-shine finish as salon gel, and is chip-resistant. Just make sure to buy the matching top coat. Manucurist Navy Blue $14 at us.manucurist.com Known for its non-toxic formulation, Manicurist is one of my favorite vegan polish brands. Every polish is extremely pigmented and high-shine. Plus, it uses 84 percent bio-sourced ingredients like cotton, yuca, and even corn.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.