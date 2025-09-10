I’m a Square Nail Girl—These 5 Timeless Looks Are Getting Me Through Fall
If you asked me to write about my manicure a few months ago, I’d be vigorously typing about my brittle, short, split-down-the-center nails that were so stubby, my nail artist couldn't even create a nail shape for me. But I discovered Builder in a Bottle Gel and restored my nail health, and have been on the Russian manicure train ever since. I like to keep my nails on the short-ish side regardless (I tap on a keyboard for a living), but I’ve also had the chance to embrace a true square nail shape with my newfound length.
What I’ve learned: every fall nail trend looks timeless and elevated when polished on a square shape. “Square nails, especially short ones, are trending right now because of their clean, classy look,” celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos previously told Marie Claire. They’re old money vibes in a nail shape—and in my experience, make every fall nail color look more expensive. I’m a creamy pink polish person well into September, but I’m already itching to see how rich a good brown and berry polishes look on my fingers. Bonus: the elongated shape and straight edges give me so much more room to play with designs.
To see the fall nail trends, I can’t wait to try on my square nails, read (and shop!) ahead.
A Year-Round Baby Pink
Candidly, I have the hands of a 12-year-old boy, and let’s just say no one is asking me to be a hand model. That being said, a medium-length square shape with a creamy white-pink shade helps give the illusion of long, elegant fingers and pretty nail beds. I personally like to layer my polish colors for the creamiest bubble bath base.
For the first layer, I like to start with an opaque milky pink. My number one piece of advice is to find a pink hue that works with your undertones. I’m cooler, so I seek out blue-based polishes, but if you’re more olive or yellow, an orange-tinted version will look great.
Classic French—With a Twist
My nails are still on the softer side, so I steer clear of almond and round shapes because they’re so much more likely to break at the sides. Square is often thought to be the sturdiest shape, and that in mind, I’ve been able to do really graphic and fun spins on the French manicure now that I have a little length to play with.
Here me out: French manicures don’t have to be a basic white and pink color combo. I’ve been loving a little color block moment. Go for a blue tip and brown base, bordeaux and pastel pink, or even army green and yellow.
I will forever and always be grateful to Hailey Bieber and Zola Ganzorigt for bringing glazed donut manicure into the zeitgeist. While powder chrome can be tricky to DIY at home, this Nail Inc topper makes it dummy-proof. Just swipe a thin layer over your regular polish and you’ll have a perfect, blurred sparkle.
Red Nail Theory
Red wine and maroon colors are always my go-to for fall and winter. I like a shade that’s so rich and deep it could be mistaken for black from afar. But! This year, I have a feeling that more berry-inspired reds with pink and purple undertones are going to come to the forefront. My Swiftie senses are also getting a vibe that red nails with orange undertones will be very popular.
If I can’t make to the nail salon and am forced to DIY my manicure, I’m only using Chanel polish. It’s opaque in one swipe, looks super glossy, and has a jumbo brush that I find incredibly user-friendly.
With Life of a Showgirl coming out in just about three weeks (October 3, for inquiring minds), I’m anticipating an avalanche of orange. While a true tangerine definitely leans summer, there are plenty of red nail polishes with orange undertones that are perfect for fall—and nod to Swift's next album.
Polka Dot Designs
Sydney Sweeney, Simone Biles, Dua Lipa, and so many more celebs have gotten on board with polka dot nails this fall. I by no means have the hand-eye coordination to accomplish a symmetrical polka dot on my own; still, there are plenty of square-friendly nail stickers and press-ons that make achieving the look so simple.
While there are round and oval press-ons, I’ve found that the press-on is often wider than my actual nail and filing it down to match my natural nail ends up distorting the shape. With a square shape? It’s so easy to file down the side to match my natural nail’s thickness.
Nothing But Navy
This is probably my favorite fall nail color. It goes with everything, works with every skin tone (and undertone), and gives off expensive energy. While it definitely looks good on all nail shapes, I’m partial to a navy-square combo.
If you’re trying to avoid gel polish after hearing about the EU ban, consider Essie’s long-wear. It lasts around 10 days, gives the same high-shine finish as salon gel, and is chip-resistant. Just make sure to buy the matching top coat.
