You know when someone tells you that there's more to something than meets the eye? That's exactly how I feel about the not-so-bare manicure that Zoë Kravitz wore during Paris Fashion Week.

Kravitz was a guest at Saint Laurent's F/W '26 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3. She went the monochromatic route and settled on a chic '80s power broker vibe with wide-leg, brown trousers along with a leather belt and a sheer turtleneck bodysuit of the same color and a brown fur coat. The High Fidelity actress is pretty well-known for keeping her glam low-key no matter what the occasion is, which would explain why, for her nails, she kept things simple with a very subtle, almost nude manicure. I'm putting a lot of emphasis on almost here, because the design she wore was actually an almond French manicure that featured a sheer, nude base color and a barely-there, milky shade along her tips.

Kravitz's nails are the work of celebrity manicurist and JINsoon founder, Jin Soon Choi, who calls the look an "invisible French manicure."

"I call it the 'invisible French manicure' because it gives the clean feeling of a French manicure without showing a visible French line," Choi said in a statement.

Zoë Kravitz wears an "invisible French manicure" during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Jin Soon Choi)

The classic French manicure—which is currently in the midst of a renaissance—is usually characterized by an opaque nude or pink base color painted underneath a more stark white color on the tips of the nails. Per Choi, the invisible look is convenient if you want your nails to have a cleaner, more polished look, without the bluntness of a traditional white line.

“The invisible French is perfect for people who want their nails to look healthy and refined without obvious nail art," he adds. "The sheer milky brightness on the tips makes the nails look cleaner and healthier while keeping the overall look extremely natural.”

The soft, minimal nail look has always been a favorite among celebrities, and it's especially having a moment now. Sheer nudes and milky whites were all over the red carpet at the Golden Globes back in January, and with spring on the horizon, people are bound to begin replacing their moody winter colors with softer shades.

Ready to give yourself an invisible French manicure at home? Read ahead for a few tips.