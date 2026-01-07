I've always liked vintage, but my move to Austin—and proximity to some of the coolest vintage shops, estate sales, and antique shows (Round Top, anyone?)—has solidified me as a total devotee. Thankfully, the vintage revival is here to stay, and it's not just coming for your home and closet—your nails are also getting the vintage treatment, thanks to the resurgence of half moon manicures. "There’s a renewed interest in clean lines, architectural shapes, and refined minimalism, and half moon designs fit perfectly into that mindset," says nail artist Valeriia Telemaniuk. "The trend is quietly reclaiming its place."

The stylish, retro design emphasizes the natural crescent at the base of your nails (called the lunula) with contrasting color, glitter, or negative space, and was popularized by Hollywood starlets like Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich in the '30s and '40s. "The half moon design is actually one of the very first nail designs in the history of the nail industry," says Telemaniuk. "It appeared before the French manicure, back in the early 1920s, and was truly the starting point of nail art as we know it today."

While 2025 might have been the year of the French manicure comeback, if you, like me, are ready for 2026's half moon manicure era, read below for the coolest ways to incorporate the style.

Minimalist Half Moons

"Just like fashion's trend cycles, half moon manicures are experiencing a new wave of popularity but reimagined with fresh and new twists," says nail artist Sofiia Mazur. According to Mazur, someone of that newness favors more subtle touches, such as negative space, ultra-thin lines, and sheer bases, rather than heavy or over-the-top contrast designs.

This mani is ultra-gorgeous, with the fairest baby-blue tone sandwiching both ends of the nails for a half-moon-meets-French-tip vibe. "Half moon designs also pair beautifully with French manicures," says Telemaniuk. "A more natural half moon combined with a French tip creates a look that feels modern, balanced, and effortlessly chic."

Negative Space Half Moons

If contrast and color are your vibe, choose a style like this that plays with complementary shades. "The creative possibilities are endless," says Telemaniuk. "Playing with contrast—like bright polish with an outlined or negative space moon—is so fun and expressive."

Metallic Half Moons

If you're up for trying something unique, opt for a manicure that fills in the half moon and leaves the rest of the nail plain. "We used to leave the space near the cuticle empty," says Telemaniuk. "But now the trend can be executed totally backward for something cool." Double points for choosing a metallic or glitter polish (I'm partial to the glossy metallic blue) to emphasize the half moon shape.

Micro Half Moons

Clean, minimal, and crisp, look no further than this gorgeous micro moon mani for major nail envy. Thin metallic outlines in gold or silver are a favorite of Mazur, too, especially with neutral bases. "They add just enough accent without overpowering the design," she says. Telemaniuk agrees, noting that using a very thin, delicate moon layered over a sheer nude, beige, or transparent base makes regrowth "barely noticeable."

Rainbow Half Moons

Following the micro-thin line trend, this look adds just the right amount of flair with an all-natural, nude base peppered with multicolor lines for extra fun. "Natural-looking nails are so popular right now, making half moon designs feel especially relevant," says Telemaniuk. "And ultra-thin, almost invisible lines feel very editorial and fashion-forward."

Gradient Half Moons

If I ever need nail inspo, I immediately check out Zola Ganzorigt's latest nail creations. With clients like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter, she always delivers something unexpected and pretty—like this gorgeous fuchsia-to-baby-pink gradient half moon manicure.

Dual Tip Half Moons

If you, like me, love a little bit of everything, then this manicure is for you. Pro nail artist Iram Shelton created the look by applying a pearlescent coat over the cornflower blue design, leaving the half moon white space with a touch of shimmer (and a teeny-tiny rhinestone as the glittering focal point). "I've seen a lot of double half moons, with one at the cuticle and one at the tip, visually meeting in the middle," says Telemaniuk. "This modern interpretation of the look turns a vintage design into something contemporary and exciting."

Natural Polar Half Moons

Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein created this look for Blake Lively with natural-looking nude polish with clean white lines. She dubbed the look "polar moons," and there's something so unbelievably chic about the way the natural shade looks accentuated with a paper-thin milky white line. "Sheer nudes, milky whites, and blush tones are my favorite colors to work with because they keep the look clean while concealing the grow out," says Mazur.

Cherry Red Half Moons

Red is always my go-to when I'm feeling indecisive. A red half moon manicure, à la burlesque star Dita Von Teese (who made the vintage style her signature), is so cool and classic. Bonus: the grow-out is practically invisible.

Invisible Half Moons

Sometimes the coolest half moon manicure is almost imperceptible. I'm obsessed with the subtlety of these milky half moons paired with the prettiest sheer nudey-pink polish. Nail artist San Sun Kim created the romantic look using Gelcare shades Blush Organza and Chantilly Lace, and the result is so ethereal. The flower jewels are the cherry on top.

Tortoise Shell Half Moons

If prints and patterns are your jam, this tortoise shell design is so cool and still neutral enough, with shades of brown and black. "For something more stylish, I really like deep neutrals such as black, chocolate, or espresso with a negative-space moon," says Mazur. The best part? By keeping the half moons bare, it's easy to conceal the growth (and potentially give you a little extra time between manicure appointments).

Jewel Half Moons

Nothing sparks joy for me like a dash of sparkle. But by keeping the glitter just on the moons, it gives a glitter-bomb manicure, typically reserved for New Year's Eve or celebratory occasions, a sophisticated, elevated feel. I love this grown-up version with delicately placed silver and yellow gems outlining the half moons. Paired with a gorgeous, sheeny chocolate brown on one hand? Swoon.

