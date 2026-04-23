Fashion has always had a soft spot for stripes. They show up everywhere—from pinstriped suits to Breton tees—because they manage to feel polished without being boring. Recently, that same idea seems to be translating to manicures. Over the past few weeks, while scrolling for nail inspiration, I kept noticing striped designs mixed in with glazed neutrals and gem-heavy sets: delicate lines over sheer pink bases, crisp white stripes across glossy nudes, and colorful bands layered together in ways that feel a little retro and fun.

Part of the appeal of this trend, celebrity nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran tells me, is the balance the design strikes. Stripes are “a perfect mix of minimal and bold,” he says, which makes them easy to tailor depending on the colors and thickness of the lines. He also points out that the pattern feels like a natural evolution of another recent manicure favorite—calling stripes “the new version of polka dots,” which dominated nail art not long ago. For him, a big part of the fun is choosing color combinations, since swapping shades can completely change the look's personality.

Other nail artists seem to be having fun with it, too. Zola Ganzorigt, arguably one of the biggest manicure trend-setters thanks to her work on Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, recently created a preppy, multi-colored striped manicure for Jennie Kim ahead of Coachella. Let’s get into all the striped manicure inspiration that has been dominating my feed.

Poolside Polish

Summer stripes done right. The bright, punchy palette instantly reminds me of those perfectly aesthetic beach towels you see draped over loungers. It’s the kind of manicure that practically begs for sunshine.

Dazzle Dry Ticket to Paradise Mini Flight $48 at Dazzle Dry

Hazy Streaks

Airbrushed nails are already having a moment, but adding soft, diffused stripes gives the design a hazy, almost gradient-like finish. The lines blur slightly into the base, creating a look that feels equal parts modern and retro, especially with this color palette.

Shades of Blue

When in doubt, go tonal. Layering multiple shades of blue—from airy sky tones to deeper navy—adds dimension without feeling busy. The color family keeps everything cohesive while still letting the stripes stand out.

Dot the Line

Why pick one pattern when you can have two? Pairing polka dots with stripes gives the manicure a playful, graphic feel that’s hard to miss. It’s bold without crossing into chaotic territory.

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Sally Hansen Nail Salon Pro Tool Kit $7.99 at Ulta Beauty

Floating Stripes

A glossy nude base keeps things clean, while thin horizontal stripes appear at different heights across each nail. The subtle placement adds visual interest while keeping the overall look polished.

Gelcare Nail Polish in BB Cream $18 at REVOLVE

Fruit Punch

Beauty trends love a good fruit moment—think strawberry glaze nails, tomato-girl summer, and every citrus-inspired mani trend in between. This design taps into that same juicy color palette, this time with strawberries. The result feels perfectly in tune with spring.

French Lines

Consider this the playful version of a classic French manicure. Instead of a single white tip, thin lines stack across the edge of the nail for a graphic twist.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Matter of Fiction $13 at Ulta Beauty

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