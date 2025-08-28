Move Over Brown—Red Nails Are the Ultimate Fall Neutral
Five shades that feel timeless.
I've always been a red nail person—it's practically in my DNA. Not to sound cliché, but growing up with my Italian family, red was everywhere: bold lips at Sunday dinner, lots of marinara, and my grandma's signature bright red 1980s Mercedes parked in the driveway like it owned the block. It's no surprise, then, that my nails are always red. While my friends swap shades with the seasons—from sheer nudes to bright pinks—I stay loyal, year-round.
Fall, though, calls for a little twist. The coral-leaning reds I wore all summer suddenly feel too bright as we approach the moodier, cooler seasons. Instead, I reach for shades that are richer, spicier, and a bit more sophisticated. After years of testing every red tone available, I've narrowed down my rotation to five shades that define my fall manicure. Keep reading for the best red nail polishes that take me from summer to fall.
Classic Ferrari Red
If I had to pick one shade to wear for the rest of my life, this would be it. It's vibrant, super glossy, and makes me feel very feminine. Even in fall, I keep at least one fiery, Ferrari red on deck when I want a bold contrast to all my cozy, neutral autumn outfits.
This is my holy grail, can't-be-beat red nail polish color. If I could guess, I wear this about 80 percent of the year. It's the glossiest, classiest red in the book.
Another instant classic comes from none other than Gucci. It's a bit more vibrant in person than it appears online, with a touch of orange undertones that add brightness without being too overwhelming, keeping it still fall-like.
Deep Oxblood
As soon as the weather starts to drop, my Pinterest feed fills up with black manicures, and I expect it will be even more so this year, considering grunge glam is at its peak. I can't commit to an entirely black look, so I choose a deep red alternative instead. Oxblood has undertones of rich brown and purple that create a similar effect to black, just with more depth.
Brick Red
Think of terracotta and fall leaves—that's the vibe brick red gives. It leans warm and earthy, with just enough orange and brown to feel on par with autumn.
This color appears to have an orange undertone; however, on the nails, it actually leans more towards its brown undertones, adding extra warmth to the red.
For a more red-leaning brick, opt for Lady Is A Tramp. It's a regular nail shellac, yet still gives a gel-like finish.
Berry Red
Think about all the cranberries at Thanksgiving: They're not red like summertime cherries, but still much brighter than a glass of wine. Cranberry hits that sweet spot right in the middle.
You can really see the cool undertones coming through this Deborah Lippmann polish. A swipe of chrome adds an extra zhuzh.
Ruby Red
Then there's the luxurious appeal of jewel-toned shades for fall. My favorite is ruby because of its glamorous, opulent look. Ruby red reminds me of velvet textures, and with a touch of sheen, it transitions well into the holidays.
