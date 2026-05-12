I'm honestly impressed by the amount of ways that Demi Lovato has managed to add more character and flair to pretty much every French manicure she's ever worn. The singer has spent the last month on tour following the release of her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, and it's almost like the on-stage manicures she chooses to wear get better with each performance. Last month, for example, she remixed the classic design by adding silver chrome to her fingertips instead of traditional white, and for some of her most recent tour stops, she pulled out a look that was even more extravagant than before.

This past weekend, Lovato performed for audiences in San Francisco and Anaheim, and shortly after the shows, her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared a close-up look at her manicure details via Instagram. In the photos, she's seen wearing early 2000s-style square nails featuring a sheer pink base color (OPI's "Bare My Soul," per the caption) and small, silver studs that are placed in two straight rows across each nail. Instead of naming it a French manicure, Minerva called the design "diamond choker tips."

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) A photo posted by on

Once considered an outdated design associated with early 2000s mall culture, the French manicure is currently in its comeback era, and over the last year, it's been embraced by plenty of celebrities for red carpet outings and more. One of the bigger reasons that the design has made a grand return to the trend cycle is that it's a really easy look to customize. Just last week, Jordan Chiles wore a long manicure with rainbow French tips and rhinestones for her 25th birthday party, while Lovato has spent the last few months embellishing her French tips with various colors like black and teal. She even appeared at New York Fashion Week wearing a chic micro French manicure.

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