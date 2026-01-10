For 2026, I’m not too keen on making bold declarations of “new year, new me.” (And seeing how last year went, I’m definitely not saying that this year is my year). For me, the vibe is all about the calm and peace I want to invite into my life, and the best nail looks I found while trying (and failing) not to doomscroll channeled those positive energies.

I found interesting animal prints—deer fur, tiger stripes, snake scales—that will probably go viral this year. There are plenty of velvet finishes and fun color combos that inspire much-needed fun and whimsy without being overwhelming. And as someone who likes to plan details of her dream wedding while still single (the groom is a minor detail I can figure out later), I can confidently say I found my dream bridal manicure. Though many of these designs are minimalist, they still pack quite a visual punch. And that’s all I really want from my mani as I enter the new year.

Below are the 10 best nail art on IG this week. May they be a bright and calming visual aid as it was for me; we could all definitely use it right now.

Flower Power

A post shared by HEATHER ERRINGTON (@nailsbyheather.errington) A photo posted by on

These days, I’m playing Russian roulette with my decade nostalgia and my current obsession is the ‘70s. These vintage-looking floral designs created by nail artist Heather Errington are super fun, and I love the rich dark shades of blue and chocolate brown for a winter spin.

Hermès Beauty Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 95 – Brun Bistre $62 at modaoperandi.com

Winter Gradient

(Image credit: @feisty_fingers//Instagram)

Another blue-and-brown combo, this sky blue and a velvet brown mix is very chic. Nail artist Ivana coins this as “winter magnetic gradient” look, that’s just really dreamy.

Bambi Dots

A post shared by 𝑪𝑰𝑻𝑹𝑬 (@_citre) A photo posted by on

This Bambi-esque nail art may be the new animal print we will be wearing all of 2026. Nail artist Lizzy Trow used a creamy tan velvet base adorned with winter white dots to get that deer-like effect that’s just really pretty to look at.

Snake Skin Shed

A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails) A photo posted by on

These jelly snake skin nails created by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong make for a really subtle but still super cool animal nail print. It’s made with nude tones in different shades to give it that reptile-like texture and just elevates a basic bare mani.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mia Secret Gel Nail Polish in Mocha Mousse $13.95 at shop.app

White Tiger

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

I could wax poetic on my undying love for a French nail, and dressing it up with an animal print might be my favorite way to wear it for 2026. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt painted this silver metallic white tiger print on Vanessa Hudgens, and it’s a look I’ll be trying to copy ASAP.

Crystal Decay

A post shared by San Sung Kim | 김산성 (@sansungnails) A photo posted by on

Nail artist San Sung Kim uses silver and clear crystal decals for a futuristic spin on fossil-inspired designs. What she calls “crystal decay,” this mani makes for a really dynamic look.

By Muse 40 Pc Syrup Gel Set CA$580 at sweetienailsupply.com

Clear Energy

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | nail artist & content creator (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

I’m all about bringing in new, clear energy to get the vibes right (no better time than the new year to do it too). Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen’s look is simple—a star design against a bare nail—to represent a fresh start.

Emerald Velvet

A post shared by Celebrity Manicurist & Educator (@julieknailsnyc) A photo posted by on

A velvet finish is enough to make me fall for a mani. Celebrity nail artist and KISS nail ambassador Julie Kandalec used a shimmery velvet blue-green shade that is just so mesmerizing. The 3D bangle detail is also a nice added touch.

Rustic Flowers

A post shared by Gina Edwards (@ginaedwards_) A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards created this lovely floral design for Venus Williams’s wedding. In what Edwards called “Rustic Flowers” in her IG caption of the look, it is a minimal design, but still so romantic. Should I ever choose to marry, these are the nails I would want on my big day.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color - Amazing Grace/ Crème $20 at Nordstrom

Funky Sweater

A post shared by Cerise 🍒 (@glossytipped) A photo posted by on

One of my favorite nail trends as of late is sweater nails ; they’re cozy and just super fun. Nail artist Cerise Carvalho mixed periwinkle, magenta, brown, and lavender strips for something bright, funky, and really cute.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.