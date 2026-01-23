Getting my nails done is routine for me at this point, and even with a standing nail appointment every four weeks, I somehow still manage to fall into the trap of overthinking which nail color I should choose—especially in the winter time. Just as I began scouring Instagram in the hopes of finding some winter nail inspiration, Dua Lipa (aka, the queen of mood board-worthy manicures) came along with a photo carousel that reminded me that you can never go wrong with a solid black manicure.

On Jan. 23, Dua Lipa shared some photos from a recent trip she took to Cape Town, and if you look really closely at a few of the pics, you can see that she's wearing a very simple, short manicure with black nail polish. The solid, all-over black look is a far cry from the nail art she wore a few weeks ago. To ring in the new year, Lipa wore a stunning confetti manicure featuring a shimmery, silver base topped with colorful, chunky glitter. She's used to going all out with complex nail designs (from brown tortoise shell nails to polka dot French manicures) but maybe she decided to keep things neutral this time around to match the muted mid-winter energy.

Most celebrities have been brushing off seasonal nail rules this season by leaning into lighter shades like milky whites, light pinks, and glitter polishes, but moody colors like deep red, navy blue, and black still reign supreme as go-to winter nail colors. "Deep cherry reds , velvety espresso tones, and rich chocolate browns bring instant warmth and depth, mirroring the sumptuous textures of winter dressing," Townhouse founder, Juanita Huber-Millet, previously told MC. "On nails, these shades feel timeless yet contemporary."

Black is a timeless nail shade that'll always look sophisticated and elegant no matter how you choose to wear it. To mimic the solid, all-over black look at home this winter, shop the best black nail polishes ahead.

