At the moment, half of the east coast is sitting under a very fresh blanket of snow, but even as temperatures outside drop to as low as twenty degrees, Kate Hudson's cherry red manicure is giving me the early taste of summer I desperately need.

Over the weekend, Hudson attended a pre-BAFTAs party held for the nominees, where she wore a strapless black, leather top with a V-cut neckline and pleated, white maxi skirt. She kept her glam pretty simple, swapping out the long bob she debuted a few weeks ago with longer extensions that were curled and swept to the side, but her manicure for the night told a pretty different story. Hudson is no stranger to neutral nail colors like flesh-toned nudes, soft pinks, and milky whites, but she brightened up her look ahead of the awards by wearing a glossy, cherry red manicure that has me itching for warmer weather.

Kate Hudson wears a spicy red manicure to the BAFTA Nominees' Party on Feb. 21. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep reds, chocolate brown, and navy blue are the nail shades that typically reign supreme around this time of year, since they go perfectly with the season's cold and gloomy energy, but lately, it seems like anti-winter colors have been taking over every celebrity's nail mood board. At the Golden Globes last month, softer, more neutral shades appeared to be the go-to for many stars who walked the red carpet, but plenty of celebs have also landed on the other, spicier side of the spectrum in recent weeks.

Last month, for example, Selena Gomez wore a bronze manicure while attending a launch event for her new Rare Beauty bronzers, while Vanessa Hudgens has been making animal print manicures her signature this season. Red nails in particular are arguably perfect for every season, as the color can be worn in a variety of shades and designs, but there's something about a cherry red manicure in the dead of winter that makes me feel much more hopeful for sunny, beachy weather.

To copy Kate Hudson's bright red manicure, read ahead for some tips.