It’s been a week for us Summer House fans. As the Bravo universe (and yours truly) is still reeling from the “Westside Story” scandal, I attempted to distract myself with some of the best manicures of the week. Given that my mind was reeling and I was checking Summer House reddit like it’s my weather app, it took pretty special nail looks to get my attention.

The TLDR: this week’s roundup is actually quite delightful. French manis, pretty pastel mixes, and the most adorable bunny and Easter-inspired designs dominated my favorite looks. There are also alluring velvet finishes and cool celeb manis that made me smile.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Whether you need a break from the Summer House news or are just looking for your next spring mani , this list’s got you.

Article continues below

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields A photo posted by on

How dreamy is this cat-eye look? Nail artist Angel dresses up red and pink nails with adorable strawberry and floral decals and textured swirls for a super pretty mani.

Spring Eggs

Spring Eggs A photo posted by on

For Easter, I love an unexpected design pairing. Nail artist Heather Errington dressed up a classic silver velvet mani with these 3D egg designs. They’re truly egg-celent.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color $20 at Nordstrom

Summer Bloom

Summer Bloom A photo posted by on

A fun mix of pastel shades and my latest nail trend obsession, Japanese “blooming” nails, nail artist Olivia Hoath has created a super fun and happy mani look. And the added jewels? You’ll always have me at anything sparkly.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès 74 Rose Magenta $66 at Nordstrom

The Devil Wears a Red French Mani

(Image credit: Sara Roomer)

Classic and beyond-chic, Anne Hathaway wore a bright red French manicure at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in Mexico earlier this week. Created by celebrity nail artist Sara Roomer , the stylish mani would definitely get Miranda Priestly’s approval…or at least some form of apathetic approval.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spring Multi-Color French

Spring Multi-Color French A photo posted by on

I’m always team “wear all the colors,” so this is very much up my alley. Created by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik , Maren Morris’s multi-colored French mani is the perfect look for spring. “She loved the dual French mani and hot it multiplied the color,” Bachik tells Marie Claire. “Lighter and brighter was the direction, because what better time than spring to add a little color to your game?”

Easter Bunnies

Easter Bunnies A photo posted by on

How adorable is this Easter mani? Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards paints on mini white bunny designs paired with matching white floral decals on a sparkling bare mani for a minimally chic look that’s still pretty festive.

Cat-Eye Syrup

Cat-Eye Syrup A photo posted by on

Hypnotic and alluring, these cat-eye nails by nail artist Rebecca O’Rourke are just really cool. O’Rourke mixes a pale chartreuse velvet nail with plum dots for one of my favorite new color combos.

Alien Metallic

Alien Metallic A photo posted by on

Created by celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue, these graphic chrome lines give me outer space vibes. To soften the look, Chue paints them on a shimmery pink base, which really makes the perfect juxtaposition to the bold metallic streaks.

Groovy Blues

Groovy Blue A photo posted by on

Blue is one of my favorite shades because of its calming nature. These wave-live French tips created by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen give me that serene feeling that makes scrolling a little less frantic (which is much needed).

Gucci 716 Lucy Baby Blue $35 at Sephora

Opalite Shimmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift graced the iHeartRadio Music Awards in my dream sage green velvet corset-and-miniskirt set by Wiederhoeft, with the perfect mani. Celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura painted on an opalite-like shimmer for a simple yet very chic nail look.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.