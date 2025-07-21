Jennifer Lopez is currently in the midst of a European summer tour, and her on-stage nail looks as of late have been just as extravagant as her costumes. She kicked off the tour last week wearing a complex 3D manicure that featured nude, red, and gold nails that were embellished with a series of charms, from the New York Yankees logo to a rhinestoned cross. For this week's series of shows, the "Up All Night" singer chose to take a much more pared-down approach to her nails by wearing her take on the year's most neutral nail trend: rich girl nails.

JLo's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a video of the singer performing via Instagram Story over the weekend. In it, you can see Lopez wearing a nude nail color with a glossy top coat alongside the caption "Hot, Rich Girl Nails."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

The gist of rich girl nails—which have been worn by other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid—is that the polish colors used usually tend to be sheer or nude, and they're supposed to mimic the look of your natural nail color. You can get the rich girl look by using any nude, sheer, or milky shade you can find, but if you want to recreate Lopez's specifically, the good news is that Bachik shared the exact polish shades her used on her via Instagram.

According to a caption on his most recent grid post, he started off the manicure by applying coffin-shaped gel extensions from Aprés Nail before painting over them with the shade "Allure" from his own brand of gel polish pens. Bachik finished the manicure off by adding a glossy top coat using the shade "Super Clear."

Shop JLo's manicure ahead, as well as a few alternative nail shades to achieve the perfect rich girl manicure.

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish - Bubble Bath $11.99 at Ulta Beauty

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors