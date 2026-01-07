Khloé Kardashian has had a lot of mood board-worthy nail moments in the last year (from the chocolate brown manicure that she casually matched to her Birkin bag of the same color to the reintroduction of the deep French manicure), and now she's proving that your ideal winter manicure doesn't have to be boring and one-dimensional.

On Jan. 6, the reality star and Good American founder shared a video to her Instagram Story showing off her new manicure. In the video, she's seen wearing long, square nails with baby pink polish and a silver glitter overlay. Per a repost, the manicure was the work of her Kardashian's go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.

Khloé Kardashian shares a close-up look at her pink glitter nails on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian)

This isn't the first time this season that Kardashian has been spotted wearing the shimmery look. Just last month, she showed off her holiday-themed manicure, which featured long almond nails painted with a deep red nail color that had a hint of glitter. It also comes as no surprise that she and other celebs (like Taylor Swift) are gravitating toward shimmery, holographic nail looks, since nail experts have previously predicted that these types of finishes are shaping up to be some of the most requested winter nail colors this year.

"There’s an edge to [shimmers] that I love," celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva previously told MC. "It's a great color to wear on long or short nails."

Glitter manicures are fitting for more occasions than just winter holidays and parties, and even though they've long had a reputation for being pretty juvenile, the look can appear sophisticated when incorporated into rich shades and pastels. To achieve a glitter manicure similar to Khloé Kardashian's, read ahead to shop similar shades.

