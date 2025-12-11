Taylor Swift Is Proving That Glitter Manicures Aren't Just For New Year's Eve
It's an unexpected winter neutral.
Taylor Swift isn't always one to get too decorative with her nails (the manicure that she wore when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce was a very minimal beige look), but in the spirit of the holidays, she's dipping her fingers into some of winter's most popular nail colors and wearing a shimmery nail look to celebrate.
The singer was recently photographed while taking a walk in New York City with fellow musician Este Haim of the band HAIM. In the paparazzi photos, Swift can be seen wearing a navy blue, button-up trench coat with sheer tights and knee-high, black leather boots. Her outfit was the perfect mix of neutral and cozy for winter, but she added a little extravagance with her manicure. Swift paired the moody outfit with a festive manicure featuring silver nail polish with metallic glitter flakes.
It seems like everyone in Hollywood is getting into the holiday spirit with metallic and glitter nail designs. Last week, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her first holiday manicure of the season, which was a long, almond-shaped look with red glitter polish, while Jennifer Lopez's holiday nails consisted of tan French tips with a metallic gold line in the middle.
Metallic nail polishes and vampy colors with glittery finishes were predicted to be some of the top winter nail colors this year alongside navy blue, black-red, and chocolate brown. Celebrity manicurist and OPI ambassador, Natalie Minerva, previously told MC that glitter and shimmer nail polishes, while unexpected outside of New Year's Eve, are perfect for winter because they're "nostalgic."
To get the shimmery look at home, shop some of the best nail polishes ahead.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.