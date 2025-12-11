Taylor Swift isn't always one to get too decorative with her nails (the manicure that she wore when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce was a very minimal beige look), but in the spirit of the holidays, she's dipping her fingers into some of winter's most popular nail colors and wearing a shimmery nail look to celebrate.

Taylor Swift and Este Haim in New York City on Dec. 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer was recently photographed while taking a walk in New York City with fellow musician Este Haim of the band HAIM. In the paparazzi photos, Swift can be seen wearing a navy blue, button-up trench coat with sheer tights and knee-high, black leather boots. Her outfit was the perfect mix of neutral and cozy for winter, but she added a little extravagance with her manicure. Swift paired the moody outfit with a festive manicure featuring silver nail polish with metallic glitter flakes.

Taylor Swift wears a glitter manicure in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems like everyone in Hollywood is getting into the holiday spirit with metallic and glitter nail designs. Last week, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her first holiday manicure of the season, which was a long, almond-shaped look with red glitter polish, while Jennifer Lopez's holiday nails consisted of tan French tips with a metallic gold line in the middle.

Metallic nail polishes and vampy colors with glittery finishes were predicted to be some of the top winter nail colors this year alongside navy blue, black-red, and chocolate brown. Celebrity manicurist and OPI ambassador, Natalie Minerva, previously told MC that glitter and shimmer nail polishes, while unexpected outside of New Year's Eve, are perfect for winter because they're "nostalgic."

To get the shimmery look at home, shop some of the best nail polishes ahead.

