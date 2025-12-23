As we near the end of December, I've got shimmering mini dresses, festive soirees, and vision boards on my mind. It's also prime time to begin the ritual of writing down my New Year's resolutions. For the past three years, my goal has been to find little pieces of joy in my day-to-day life instead of trying to "accomplish" the elusive state of happiness. The easiest way I've found to spark joy? A trip to my manicurist with a glitter nail look on the menu.

"People want to feel festive, brighter, and happier, and glitter instantly lifts the mood," says nail artist Valeriia Telemaniuk. While Telemaniuk jokes that glitter season starts December 1st, I personally believe that glitter can work for any time, any place, and any day of the year. "Glitter on the nails instantly adds dimension, catches light, creates movement, and brings life to a manicure in a way solid colors can’t," says nail artist Sofiia Mazur. "Good glitter isn’t about sparkle for the sake of sparkle; it’s about texture and making nails feel special, festive, and fun without over-designing them."

After scouring the internet for the most gorgeous nail inspiration on planet earth, I've narrowed it down to 21 standout manicures—from disco prints to diamond-dusted, and everything in between. The only decision now is which one I'm going to indulge in at my next appointment.

Ombré Glitter

Instead of thick, full-on glitter, opt for something diffused and airy like an ombré sparkle. "Think of it as the nail version of holiday lights: twinkly, flattering, and impossible not to notice," says Mazur. "Clients love it because it feels so festive without crossing into 'too much' category, and it works with every nail shape and length." Go classic with silver over a clean nude base, or try rosy-gold shimmer over blush for a soft, romantic glow. Or if you're feeling bold, try deep reds, chocolate browns, or emerald greens with a gradient sparkle.

Opalite Sparkle

Maybe it's our collective obsession with chrome or Taylor Swift's A Life of a Showgirl, but either way, I love how ethereal an opal-inspired shimmer looks.

Micro Glitter Tips

Great glitter is all about the details. Sometimes the most subtle touches make the biggest impact. Nail artist Queenie Nguyen paired a warm latté polish with a faint silver micro-French tip for what she says is "just enough shimmer to feel festive, but still subtle enough for everyday." She wrote on her Instagram that the look is the "perfect in-between: polished, cozy, and quietly sparkling for the season."

Sage Green Glitter

The unexpected shade I'm loving in full glitter mode right now? Green. Maybe it's that I've been watching Kelsea Ballerini's Emerald City music video on repeat, or I'm still dreaming of the epic Wizard of Oz press tour looks, but either way, I love that green gives an earthy, grounding vibe while still feeling polished and magical.

Stardust Shimmer

There's something so chic and fantastically gorgeous about a sparkling layer of silver. With concentrated glitter flecks that coat the entire nail, it looks like you've sprinkled the stars right on your fingertips. "My absolute favorite is silver glitter," says Telemaniuk. Silver works with almost everything, any outfit, any mood, and any jewelry. "That clean, icy, unreal sparkle is exactly why silver glitter will always be my number one," she says.

Gold Medal Glitter

While silvers and pinks and blues are high on my list, there's something about this glittering gold manicure that just makes me instantly happy. Nail artist Iram Shelton created it using two shades—bronze and gold—to achieve a subtle yet impactful ombré.

Snowflake Sparkle

Winter lasts basically until March, which gives us an excuse to keep the wintry manicures coming. This one is perfect for the person who wants to leave their holiday decorations up well past January. "I love using glitter to recreate frost patterns, like the ones you see on windows on a cold winter morning," says Telemaniuk. "Those swirling, icy shapes, when done with glitter, look stunning."

French Glitter

In case you missed it, French manicures are all the rage this year. "French tips are one of those classic looks that never lose their charm," says Mazur. "Clean, crisp, and just so elegant, they’re the perfect choice for clients who want something festive without going full sparkle." An unexpected way to liven up your French tips? Create a glitter base like Nguyen did, with a solid white tip. Gorgeous, festive, and subtle.

Glazed Aura Shimmer

If you need to get your glitter fix but don't love classic chunky glitter, try an aura effect for extra coolness. "Chrome and cat eye designs work all year round because they’re more about texture, light reflection, and finish," says Mazur.

Halo Glitter

Just a whisp of glitter—all you need for this manicure is a thin detailing brush for precise lines and whatever base you want. I've seen solid navy blue with silver sparkly outlines as well as two-tone glitter.

Rainbow Glitter

If you're indecisive, like me, why not go all out and choose every color? There's something so magical and aesthetically pleasing about a rainbow and the best part? It goes with anything and everything.

Sparkling Polka Dots

Polka dots were this season's hottest mani trend, and if you're still loving the pattern, give it a fresh spin with silver sparkle rhinestones dotted upon a subtly shimmery, pale pink base for contrast and dimension.

Bold Red Glitter

Red nails will never not be chic. But I'm loving the upgrade this gorgeously shimmery shade is giving on a classic cherry hue—it's giving Dorothy's ruby red slippers a run for their money.

Sheer Glitter

Glitter doesn't have to be all-out. In fact, it can be the sheerest, subtlest moment like this pale pink sheer gradient glitter that looks like it was just softly dusted on the tips. "Glitter top coats are a huge trend right now in silver, gold, pearl, and more," says Telemaniuk. "You can apply a simple color underneath, such as milky, nude, soft pink, or even black, and seal it with a bit of glitter for a finishing touch."

Disco Ball Glitter

This mani just screams "meet me on the dance floor at Barbie's dream house." If you plan to disco all night for New Year's Eve, get this design to match the vibes.

Bejeweled Sparkle

I'm obsessed with the minimalist meets luxury moment nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created for Kylie Jenner, and I've thought about it pretty much every day since I saw it. If opulence is more your style, dotting your nails with jewels is the coolest. To do it at home, apply stick-on jewels or pearls to your nails as a final step.

Galaxy Glitter

This out-of-this-world shade of green-blue glitter is so good that it made nail artist Julia Diogo, known for her clean, crisp manicures, break her own "no glitter" rule. The artist used a BioSculpture professional lacquer in shade Jupiter for the gorgeous, deep violet, blue-green hue.

Confetti Sparkle

With a glitter bomb of different colors and sizes, this colorful polish leaves nails looking festive and fun—like a grown up version of Lisa Frank. Millennials in the crowd, this one is for you.

Frosted Ice Shimmer

Light blue is the prettiest hue that looks great all year round but it's especially great in winter thanks to the cool, icy, shimmery vibe.

Diamond Dusted Sparkle

They say nothing shines brighter than a diamond and with this sparkling manicure, we have to agree. "I love the way glitter looks with bigger pieces," says Mazur. "It adds real dimension and depth, making the nails stand out more. "

Smoky Glitter

For a more subdued version of glitter, this gunmetal gray offers an almost-black look with a sophisticated shimmer that adds dimension and contrast. The key? Have a glitter polish with the glitter already mixed in. "I love mixing glitter directly into a base polish, creating a custom shade," says Telemaniuk. "When glitter is inside the polish rather than sitting on top, the result is very soft and elegant, like a subtle glow instead of an obvious sparkle."

Shop Glitter Nail Polish

Meet The Experts

Valeriia Telemaniuk is a San Diego-based nail artist, beauty judge, OMC world champion, and educator shaping the next generation of nail professionals.