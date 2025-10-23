I'll admit: I'm a huge lover of playful nail designs and moody nail colors like dark cherry red and chocolate brown, but there's something about a nude nail that just screams luxury to me. Apparently Demi Lovato agrees—after weeks of wearing a string of creative looks like "ghost jelly" nails and a teal French manicure, she went back to the basics with a nude, rich girl manicure for her most recent appearance.

Per her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, Lovato attended the Amazon Creator Summit in Palm Springs this week. In lieu of the more daring manicures she's been wearing lately, she chose to keep things neutral with a set of coffin-shaped, nude nails. Minerva shared the details behind Lovato's manicure via Instagram. According to her post, she used an at-home builder gel product from OPI to achieve the singer's flesh-toned base coat before adding a nude gel polish on top.

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) A photo posted by on

For the uninitiated, rich girl nails are essentially just sheer or nude in color, and they're meant to mimic the natural color of your nail beds. In recent months, the look has become a go-to for other celebrities like Selena Gomez , Bella Hadid , and even Dua Lipa. A nude manicure can often make your nails look more elongated if they're on the shorter side, but they're also popular because they're elegant and are appropriate for any occasion.

"Whether it’s for a clean everyday style, a professional setting, or even the red carpet , nude nails have always been a go-to," nail artist Erica De Los Santos previously told MC. "Plus, they tend to grow out more discreetly and hide chips better than bold colors, which makes them practical as well as timeless."

To get the rich girl nail look at home, shop Demi Lovato's exact nude nail color (plus a few similar ones) ahead.