Cherry blossom nails are making their annual comeback, and I, for one, am here for the resurgence. The delicate floral manicure first had its viral moment in 2024, when celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a soft cherry blossom set for Hailey Bieber. Like clockwork, the design was everywhere: Instagram feeds, Pinterest boards, and, to be real, half the nail salons in America.

Two years later, the look is blooming again, right when we’re all collectively tired of winter manicures. After months of inky blacks, espresso browns, and moody burgundies, the spring nail trends have arrived to brighten things up. Suddenly, I’m seeing baby pinks, sheer milky manicures, and classy French tips everywhere.

And, to no one’s surprise, cherry blossom nails fit perfectly into that shift. Sure, florals for spring might sound predictable (not to sound like a broken record), but these feel a bit lighter and more rich-girl than most flower nail art. Some sets feature tiny hand-painted petals scattered across a sheer pink base, while others simply borrow the color palette—soft pink ombré or glossy glass nails that capture the trend’s essence without painting a single flower.

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Whether you go full floral or prefer to keep things a bit understated, cherry blossom nails are definitely the prettiest way to ease into this spring. Here are my eight favorite manicure design ideas and polishes to recreate the trend.

Bieber Blossom Blueprint

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Presenting the manicure that kicked off the trend. When Hailey Bieber debuted this set by Ganzorigt two years back, the soft pink petals instantly went viral—and now the look is blooming all over again.

OPI Nail Lacquer - Without a Pout $11.99 at Ulta Beauty Ganzorigt used this exact shade for the blossom centers.

French Meets Florals

(Image credit: IG @nailssbyshirel)

A classic French manicure gets a seasonal refresh with delicate blossoms dancing across the tips. Play with the iteration as you please—one floral per French tip, or switch off nails like this inspo pic from @nailssbyshirel.

Manucurist French Active Kit $56 at Manucurist US For the easiest at-home French manicure you'll ever do.

Petal-Level Detail

(Image credit: IG @leeannailedit)

This idea is for nail-art maximalists and those with impressive nail-art skills. This ultra-detailed set features the cherry blossom branch that looks like a miniature work of art.

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Kiss Drip Press on Nails - Harmonious $15.99 at Ulta Beauty Press-on nails for those of us who don't identify as an artist.

Color Story

(Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

Don't want to go full-on flower power? Easy, just use the soft pink-and-white shades with a subtle ombré to mimic the airy tones of the blossoms in bloom.

Baby Pink Blossoms

(Image credit: IG @renaekest)

Baby pink is one of those spring polish colors that routinely comes around each and every year. These cuties feature a sheer base with pink French tips and little floral details, easy to recreate at home with a dotting tool or a simple Q-tip.

Sally Hansen Nail Salon Pro Tool Kit $7.99 at Ulta Beauty This tool kit has everything you need to DIY.

One Nail Wonder

(Image credit: IG @cocotowcester)

If full floral is too much, try blossoms on a single accent nail. It keeps things minimal while still tapping into the trend.

SOFTSOUL Sakura Pink Embossed Nail Stickers -$1.50 at Amazon US Pop a floral sticker on top of your base color and seal with a top coat.

Sparking Blossoms

(Image credit: IG @cocorichinjapan)

These sequin works of art feature a hint of shimmer that gives the trend a dreamy glow—almost like sunlight catching fresh petals in the spring.

ILNP North Pole $12.50 at ilnp.com A perfect touch of shimmer that draws on the pink shades of the cherry blossom.

Bloom Under Glass

(Image credit: IG @eclaire_beauty)

Pair the delicate blossoms with the ultra-glossy glass nail for a totally on-trend manicure. The high-shine base makes the flowers look luminous and fresh.

LONDONTOWN Pink Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 at londontownusa.com My favorite glass nail polish shade.

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