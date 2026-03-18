Cherry Blossom Nails Are Back in Bloom for Spring
Florals can be groundbreaking.
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Cherry blossom nails are making their annual comeback, and I, for one, am here for the resurgence. The delicate floral manicure first had its viral moment in 2024, when celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a soft cherry blossom set for Hailey Bieber. Like clockwork, the design was everywhere: Instagram feeds, Pinterest boards, and, to be real, half the nail salons in America.
Two years later, the look is blooming again, right when we’re all collectively tired of winter manicures. After months of inky blacks, espresso browns, and moody burgundies, the spring nail trends have arrived to brighten things up. Suddenly, I’m seeing baby pinks, sheer milky manicures, and classy French tips everywhere.
And, to no one’s surprise, cherry blossom nails fit perfectly into that shift. Sure, florals for spring might sound predictable (not to sound like a broken record), but these feel a bit lighter and more rich-girl than most flower nail art. Some sets feature tiny hand-painted petals scattered across a sheer pink base, while others simply borrow the color palette—soft pink ombré or glossy glass nails that capture the trend’s essence without painting a single flower.Article continues below
Whether you go full floral or prefer to keep things a bit understated, cherry blossom nails are definitely the prettiest way to ease into this spring. Here are my eight favorite manicure design ideas and polishes to recreate the trend.
Bieber Blossom Blueprint
Presenting the manicure that kicked off the trend. When Hailey Bieber debuted this set by Ganzorigt two years back, the soft pink petals instantly went viral—and now the look is blooming all over again.
French Meets Florals
A classic French manicure gets a seasonal refresh with delicate blossoms dancing across the tips. Play with the iteration as you please—one floral per French tip, or switch off nails like this inspo pic from @nailssbyshirel.
Petal-Level Detail
This idea is for nail-art maximalists and those with impressive nail-art skills. This ultra-detailed set features the cherry blossom branch that looks like a miniature work of art.
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Color Story
Don't want to go full-on flower power? Easy, just use the soft pink-and-white shades with a subtle ombré to mimic the airy tones of the blossoms in bloom.
Baby Pink Blossoms
Baby pink is one of those spring polish colors that routinely comes around each and every year. These cuties feature a sheer base with pink French tips and little floral details, easy to recreate at home with a dotting tool or a simple Q-tip.
One Nail Wonder
If full floral is too much, try blossoms on a single accent nail. It keeps things minimal while still tapping into the trend.
Sparking Blossoms
These sequin works of art feature a hint of shimmer that gives the trend a dreamy glow—almost like sunlight catching fresh petals in the spring.
Bloom Under Glass
Pair the delicate blossoms with the ultra-glossy glass nail for a totally on-trend manicure. The high-shine base makes the flowers look luminous and fresh.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.