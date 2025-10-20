Sabrina Carpenter’s latest manicure is minimalist beauty done right. On October 18, the actress was seen in New York City as she arrived at the Saturday Night Live afterparty. She wore a vintage-inspired white skirt set, featuring a peek-a-boo bra detail and strappy sandals. Her hair was styled in her signature fluffy blowout with curtain bangs, and her makeup was her classic: flirty and cute. Despite all of this, I was still most drawn to the singer’s surprisingly minimalist manicure.

Carpenter’s nails were shaped by cutting and filing into a short square manicure, breaking away from her usual almond extensions. Each nail was then painted with a clear pink polish and topped with a very thin white line. This creates what is known as the baby French manicure, which Carpenter proves is the perfect delicate look to match almost anything in your wardrobe.

Sabrina Carpenter is seen on October 19, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby French manicures have been worn by Hollywood it-girls like Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber, and it’s easy to see the allure of the manicure. While it’s fun to experiment with bold shades like cherry reds or dazzling chrome finishes, French manicures are celebrated for their incredible versatility. Add in the practicality of a short length and a base color that almost matches your nail beds but looks healthier? It’s really a winning combination every time, no matter your wardrobe or the occasion.

Perfecting a baby French manicure takes some practice, but the right tools can help. If you want a manicure similar to Carpenter’s without the trip to the nail salon, keep reading for the products you’ll need.

