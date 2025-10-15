Sabrina Carpenter, the woman you are. On October 14, the singer was seen in New York City as she prepared for the next stop of her Short n’ Sweet tour. During a quick side trip to Saturday Night Live, Carpenter wore a yellow sweater dress and the most adorable pair of heels I’ve ever seen, matched with coordinating socks. The singer stayed true to her style, pairing the look with a lively retro hairstyle that makes her look like an IRL Bratz doll. Let’s get into it.

Carpenter’s hair, which is usually styled into big, voluminous waves, was instead a cloud of curls. She chose tight ringlets that beautifully framed her face, thanks to her layered haircut. Even her signature curtain bangs were curled perfectly. This allowed fans to see her full makeup look in all its glory. For what it’s worth, I plan to recreate that angelic blush and lip combo very soon.

Sabrina Carpenter is seen in Midtown on October 14, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter’s hair has become a signature part of her image, but she’s never afraid to switch things up. In June, at the Dior show, she was seen with sleek, pin-straight hair, accessorized with a simple black clip. Shortly after, she chose straight bangs, which she paired with the ringlet style from above for the MTV Video Music Awards. Soon after, she was spotted sporting a blowout straight out of my dreams. In short, if modern Old Hollywood glam is your aesthetic, Sarbina Carpenter should be at the top of your mood board.

I’m really into ringlets right now since I have a similar hairstyle installed via my extensions. So, if you want to recreate Carpenter’s look at home, keep reading for a few must-have products that will help you achieve it.

