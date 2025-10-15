Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Hairstyle Gives Old Hollywood Glam a 2025 Twist
The fall aesthetic of my dreams.
Sabrina Carpenter, the woman you are. On October 14, the singer was seen in New York City as she prepared for the next stop of her Short n’ Sweet tour. During a quick side trip to Saturday Night Live, Carpenter wore a yellow sweater dress and the most adorable pair of heels I’ve ever seen, matched with coordinating socks. The singer stayed true to her style, pairing the look with a lively retro hairstyle that makes her look like an IRL Bratz doll. Let’s get into it.
Carpenter’s hair, which is usually styled into big, voluminous waves, was instead a cloud of curls. She chose tight ringlets that beautifully framed her face, thanks to her layered haircut. Even her signature curtain bangs were curled perfectly. This allowed fans to see her full makeup look in all its glory. For what it’s worth, I plan to recreate that angelic blush and lip combo very soon.
Carpenter’s hair has become a signature part of her image, but she’s never afraid to switch things up. In June, at the Dior show, she was seen with sleek, pin-straight hair, accessorized with a simple black clip. Shortly after, she chose straight bangs, which she paired with the ringlet style from above for the MTV Video Music Awards. Soon after, she was spotted sporting a blowout straight out of my dreams. In short, if modern Old Hollywood glam is your aesthetic, Sarbina Carpenter should be at the top of your mood board.
I’m really into ringlets right now since I have a similar hairstyle installed via my extensions. So, if you want to recreate Carpenter’s look at home, keep reading for a few must-have products that will help you achieve it.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.