Nothing screams fall quite like a moody, chocolate manicure—just ask Selena Gomez, whose most recent nail look is the epitome of cozy.

Earlier this week, Gomez attended Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., where she appeared on a panel and spoke about being an entrepreneur in the beauty industry. During the summit, she can be seen wearing short nails that are filed into a squoval shape and painted a dark, chocolate brown color. After the event, her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, took to Instagram to share the details of her manicure, including the exact color he used. Per the post, Bachik prepped Gomez's nails using a nail kit from Tweezerman before filing them and painting them with an Aprés nail polish in the shade "Blood Moon," which appears to be an earthy brown shade.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

The most prominent fall nail colors are usually deep hues like oxblood red, blood orange, and black, but chocolate, earthy browns have also become the "It" shade of fall 2025. It's a neutral color that's comforting and looks good on any skin tone, but it also adds a bit of sophistication to any manicure.

Read ahead to see the exact brown shade Bachik used to achieve Selena Gomez's manicure, as well as a few similar ones for you next salon (or at-home) appointment.

