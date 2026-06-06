The only thing I love more than uncovering the best nail looks of the week is the electricity of the NBA finals. It's one of the many reasons I love basketball as a very unathletic person. The adrenaline rush; the high stakes. Give me all that excitement. As an avid Lakers fan, I am blessed to have experienced my team win the championship six times from my date of birth in 1992 to present day. While my team fell short this year (once Luka heals, it’s over for all of you), I am blessed again to live in the next best city for the NBA and bandwagon: the New York Knicks.

That’s the starting point of this week’s nail roundup. June has made NYC come alive with sports mania with both the NBA finals and the World Cup. I had to find the perfect Knicks mani courtesy of Jordyn Woods and a fun soccer-inspired nail look. There are also some super chic floral designs and abstract art pieces that are perfect for the immaculate summer weather in the city.

Looking for a little summer maicure inspiration? Keep scrolling for the 10 best nail looks of the week. And go Knicks!

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Let’s Go Knicks

Let's Go Knicks A photo posted by on

When celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda posted this throwback of Jordyn Woods' Knicks mani, I flew straight into Yasuda’s DMs asking her if I could include it for this week’s roundup. You’ve got the classic Knicks color combo of orange and blue with basketball decals and other playful designs. May this help us manifest the chip this year.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès - 33 Orange Boite $66 at Nordstrom

World Cup Decals

World Cup Decals A photo posted by on

Even if it wasn’t the World Cup, I’d still want to rock this mani. Created by Vanity Projects nail artist Marina Iwakoshi , this nude nail is dressed up with the most adorable soccer decals. Minimal and chic for even the most casual soccer fan like me. Also, open to any and all suggestions on who I should bandwagon this year.

Kylie Jenner’s Jewel Details

Kylie Jenner’s Jewel Details A photo posted by on

Lavender is one of my favorite colors (and thank the beauty gods it’s an approved shade on my color analysis) and it makes for a great summer mani. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt dresses up Kylie’s lavender nails with bold rhinestone jewels right at the tip for something really pretty and glam.

Crystal Flower Power

Crystal Flower Power A photo posted by on

What was celebrity nail artist Mo Qin’s inspo for this delicate mani? “Summer sparkle meets floral elegance,” Qin tells Marie Claire. She uses a cat eye gel to get that mesmerizing “optical illusion effect” and finished with colorful crystals in a floral pattern for added shine.

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Pearl Cake

Pearl Cake A photo posted by on

This look created by nail artist Melanie Graves reminds me of some of my favorite cakes that have graced my algorithm (I’ve found myself on cake TikTok and honestly, I’m not mad at it). The pearl detail and matching white frosting design is just so intricate and really pretty.

An Ode to Cats

An Ode to Cats A photo posted by on

As someone who is 90 percent sure she wants to adopt a cat, these adorable cat designs just warm my heart. Created by nail artist Marta Efremova for content creator Champagne Dubois , each nail gets a different adorable cat design. A cowboy cat, a floral cat, a cat with sunglasses, I’m inching closer to going to a shelter and finding the black cat of my dreams.

Black and Metal Chrome

Black and Metal Chrome A photo posted by on

It’s really all in the details, and these details of this manicure are just so cool. Nail artist Padena used Gothic-like fruit decals that really pop against a bare nail.

LILI CREUK SHOP Black Blob - Gel 3D Noir €17.90 at lilicreukshop.com

Abstract Art

Abstract Art A photo posted by on

Nothing says minimally chic like abstract nail art. Nail artist Rebekah Pritchard painted on these geometric black lines that provide a striking contrast against a milky nude base for a really interesting design.

Prescription Chic

Prescription Chic A photo posted by on

When one thinks chic, prescription medicine is probably the last thing that comes to mind. But these pill-like designs from celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen are just that, and the final look is super stylish. Nguyen pairs bold shades of cobalt blue, brown, and cherry red with shimmer silver and gold for a striking mani.

Summer Waves

Summer Waves A photo posted by on

Created by nail artist San Sung Kim, this mesmerizing mix of blue and silver swirls remind me of how calm and peaceful watching the waves can be. Manifesting this energy always.

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