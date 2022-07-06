Please Take a Moment of Silence to Admire Natalie Portman’s Flower Crown

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Natalie Portman never, ever disappoints on a red carpet—and last night’s look was no exception. The 41-year-old actress showed up to the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in a simply stunning Christian Dior red mini dress. But it was her beauty look that elevated the entire ensemble.

Her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak used a combination of fresh peonies, mini red roses, and buttercups to create an insanely gorgeous flower crown to sit on top of the actress’ braided bun. Add a smoky eye and vibrant red lipstick to the mix (all Dior, obviously), and Portman looked flawless. Not a hair out of place, not an eyelash uncurled, not a rogue eyebrow in sight, not a smudge to be seen—flawless. Given the *perfection* of it all, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to give out shout to her amazing glam team.

“Thank you to my amazing team for bringing this look to life at the UK premiere!! @thorofficial,” she captioned her Instagram post, tagging Roszak, makeup artist Lisa Storey, and stylist Ryan Hastings.

With such attention-grabbing glam, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that social media users wasted no time expressing their obsession. Some even took the chance to point out that the whole look oozed Black Swan vibes. “It’s giving Black Swan for me and I love that,” one user commented on Roszak’s Instagram post. “Literally looks like a painting,” another person said.

While the Black Swan of it all may not have been intentional, Portman did make a very overt nod to another fan favorite movie with her wardrobe earlier in the day. For the Thor junket, Portman and co-star Tessa Thompson channeled Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from Clueless. The Israeli actress, for her part, wore a yellow plaid suit reminiscent of the Dolce & Gabbana two-piece set Alicia Silverstone wore in the 1995 movie. Thompson looked equally as gorgeous in a black skirt, vest, and white button down.