I spent the majority of New York Fashion Week running from backstage to backstage, all in an effort to get an up-close glimpse at the best beauty from the Spring 2025 season. What I learned: We’re ushering in a maximalist era across hair and makeup, but the biggest NYFW nail trends are subdued.

Similar to fall 2024 nail trends, the spring and summer seasons ahead will prioritize solid colors, textured finishes, and easy-to-DIY nail art. The best nail pros in the business—Gina Edwards, Jin Soon Choi, and Miss Pop, to name a few—have proved that a less-is-more mentality doesn’t have to be boring.

For instance, the nails at PatBo merged the mannequin manicure trend with metallic accents, adding a hint of excitement to an otherwise nude nail. Jet black polish, which is a classic color, turned into ombré French tips at Naeem Kahn and star-shaped cutouts at Christian Cowan. Metallics, once siloed to the silver chromes of the glazed donut trend, have broadened to rose gold shimmers and chromes—look to Monse and Theophilio for proof.

While there were more than 60 shows at New York Fashion Week, five spring nail trends are poised to dominate the coming months. Read ahead to get a full breakdown and hear from the pros themselves.

Mannequin Manicures

From left to right: Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, PatBo, Phillip Lim. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Marked by a skin-colored polish, a high shine finish, and neatly cut cuticles, the mannequin manicure is taking off. Not only has it become a recent favorite for Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, but it was also the standard at Phillip Lim, PatBo, Pamella Roland, Jason Wu, and Brandon Maxwell.

“It’s a clean and natural look that’s a nice complement to the clothing without taking away from it,” says owner and CEO of Nailing Hollywood Agency Mazz Hanna, who used Dazzle Dry backstage at Phillip Lim. “Nude nails have been having a moment for most of the year and they’re not going away. Sheer nudes were the vibe forever, but now there are so many color ranges for the more opaque nude that are really pretty.”

Nail Stickers

From left to right: Alice and Olivia, Sandy Liang, Christian Cowan. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fun adhesive add-ons don’t have to be kitschy like Kylie Jenner’s backyard bug manicure or Hailey Bieber’s farmers market mani. This season, designers gave nail stickers an elevated twist. Sandy Liang partnered with Sally Hansen and popped rhinestone stickers atop nude polish. Juli Kandelac, the lead nail artist for Christian Cowan, “brought stars to life” by placing a black sticker on a pale pink polish. Miss Pop created floral French tips using puffy floral adhesives at Alice and Olivia.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Contrary to nail stickers’ stereotypically childish aesthetic, all of these looks were simple and sophisticated. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to DIY.

Metallic Shades

From left to right: Monse, Theophilio, Meruert Tolegen. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The use of metallic polish was two fold this season. Some shows, like Meruert Tolegen, Kim Shui, and Theophilio, used iridescent manicures to nod to their collection. “There were pearl accents on clothes and the makeup, so I wanted to the nail look into the overall story,” lead Meruert Tolegen nail artist Naomi Yasuda said. Others, including Monse (which was keyed by Choi), leveraged sparkly tones to add a pop against neutral-toned clothes.

French Inspiration

From left to right: Alice and Olivia, Prabal Gurung, Naeem Khan. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While the Fall 2024 season was flooded with classic French manicures with neon twists, the Spring 2025 roster puts a simple spin on the timeless design. Take Edwards's “rose quartz” twist at Prabal Gurung, for example. “The nail look created for Prabal was based on the optimism for the future. The smokey quartz nail is a symbol of spreading light and hope,” she said. The white tip was diffused and free-flowing instead of a harsh contrast of color.

Miss Pop’s take at Alice and Olivia had a similar through line—but with a lace-like twist and short almond shape. Naeem Khan further proved that darker hues, with models’ nails painted in a black ombré French-esque design, can still feel sophisticated.

Hints of Black

From left to right: Susan Alexandra, Luar, Christian Cowan, Luar. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Quite the anti-season nail trend, jet black polish appears to be shedding its winter-only stigma. Dark-as-night washes of color appeared at Susan Alexandra and Christian Cowan, while twists on the shade—like a gunmetal hue and cheetah stripes—popped at Luar.