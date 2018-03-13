Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Betsy DeVos Falls On Her Face On National TV Again
3
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour
4
See Meghan and the Queen on Commonwealth Day
5
Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91

5 Spring Nail Art Ideas That'll Make Your Friends Say "OOH, Look at Your Nails!"​

There's officially no need to be boring this season.

Instagram

I'm going to go ahead and guess that your nail situation this winter has been been bleak—scraggly cuticles, monotone polishes in shades of burgundy and navy, and chips galore.

But the gloves are coming off (literally; spring is here, folks), and the race for the prettiest, most Instagrammable nail art is on. And thankfully, there are more cool nail designs to try this season than there are Kardashian-Jenner-Disick-West-Websters. Check them out below, then proceed to your nearest nail salon ASAP.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 This Banded, Negative-Space Mani
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 These Gold Foiled Nails

Gold Bands 🌟 replica of @nail_unistella

A post shared by Ash Crowe 💅🏽 (@astrowifey) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 These Fruity Cuticle Designs

How do you feel about some fruity cuticles?

A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 This Reverse-Moon Mani
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 These Watercolor Geode Nails
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 These Minimalist Dotted Design

💜

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 These Black-and-White Cuticles

@sally_hansen cuticles :)

A post shared by Madeline Poole (@mpnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 This Jeweled and Studded Mani

💎

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 These Sketched Roses

#womensday🌹 #girlscandoanything #unistella

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 These Mint-Green Negative Nails

Celebrating the first signs of sweet spring with honeydew manis.🍈

A post shared by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 These Cut-Paper Nails

In Living Color goes high-fashion atop negative space.

A post shared by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 This White Grid Design

#️⃣ Grid nails before I decided to add some sparkle #️⃣

A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 This Color-Stacked French Manicure

☘️ multi french for @revlon on @jnarastar ☘️

A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 These Gilded Dry-Brush Nails
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 These Pink Glass Nails

맨날 예쁘노😚 #glassnail #unistella

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 This Wired Heart Mani

#valentineday ❤ #heartwirenail❤

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 These Geometric, Barragán-Inspired Nails

@phoebelovatt Barragán inspired nails for her trip to Mexico City

A post shared by Madeline Poole (@mpnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 These Pink Marble Nails

Pink cloudy marble 💟 #nailsbymei @blakeyz ---using clear pink and white gel with clear gel mix 🏁💕

A post shared by NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 This Ports 1961 Striped Mani

Stripes inspired by @ports1961womenswear Spring 2017 🌊🌈

A post shared by Ash Crowe 💅🏽 (@astrowifey) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 These Bloom Accent Nails

@sweetandsavvynails #VPSavannah #gelnail #nailart #VanityProjectsNYC #VPOffficialIG

A post shared by Vanity Projects (@vanityprojects) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 This Color-Blocking Design
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 These Pastel Graffiti Nails
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 This Dotted-Tip Manicure

#Sundayfunday You Dot It #nailart exclusively designed by @mpnails for #JINSoon Spas #nails #manicure #JINstagram

A post shared by Jin Soon Choi (@jinsoonchoi) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 These Cobalt French Tips

Minimal and modern, Like a Boss changes everything in cobalt and caffe. 🔹🔹🔹

A post shared by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 These Double-Lined Nails
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Our Best Beauty Tips and How-Tos
These Are, Hands Down, the Best Perfumes of 2018
3 Super-Simple DIY Body Scrubs to Try This Weekend
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
homemade face masks 6 Super-Easy Homemade Face Masks
6 Super-Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
How to Whiten Yellow Nails Fast
How to Trim Your Own Bangs Like a Pro
The 12 Absolute Best Under-Eye Concealers
15 Smoky Eye Looks We're Obsessed With
9 Beauty Trends That Will Be Huge Next Year
It's Official: Mermaid Lashes Are Here