5 Spring Nail Art Ideas That'll Make Your Friends Say "OOH, Look at Your Nails!"​

I'm going to go ahead and guess that your nail situation this winter has been been bleak—scraggly cuticles, monotone polishes in shades of burgundy and navy, and chips galore.
But the gloves are coming off (literally; spring is here, folks), and the race for the prettiest, most Instagrammable nail art is on. And thankfully, there are more cool nail designs to try this season than there are Kardashian-Jenner-Disick-West-Websters. Check them out below, then proceed to your nearest nail salon ASAP.
1
This Banded, Negative-Space Mani
2
These Gold Foiled Nails
3
These Fruity Cuticle Designs
5
These Watercolor Geode Nails
6
These Minimalist Dotted Design
7
These Black-and-White Cuticles
8
This Jeweled and Studded Mani
10
These Mint-Green Negative Nails
12
This White Grid Design
13
This Color-Stacked French Manicure
14
These Gilded Dry-Brush Nails
15
These Pink Glass Nails
17
These Geometric, Barragán-Inspired Nails
18
These Pink Marble Nails
19
This Ports 1961 Striped Mani
20
These Bloom Accent Nails
21
This Color-Blocking Design
22
These Pastel Graffiti Nails
23
This Dotted-Tip Manicure
24
These Cobalt French Tips
25
These Double-Lined Nails
