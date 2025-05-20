It’s Nikki Glaser and Her Bunion Separators Against the World

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

A few weeks ago, I scored a ticket to Nikki Glaser’s Alive and Unwell Tour at Beacon Theater in New York City, and I belly-laughed my ass off for a solid 90 minutes while simultaneously appreciating the comedian’s impeccable spray tan. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise—Glaser is quite the comedian and (fun fact) a beauty girl to her core. In fact, she just landed a partnership with L’Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro.

So when I had a chance to catch up with the Golden Globes host via Zoom, I knew there would be some hot beauty takes and, of course, a Taylor Swift/Gracie Abrams shoutout. I didn’t expect a lengthy convo about peeing in the shower, bunions, and Chat GPT’s nail forecasting powers. But such is what you get when you’re face-to-face with Glaser.

For a good giggle and some five-star beauty tips—like the lip overlining trick she swears by and the blow dryer that promises a bouncy blowout—read ahead. Glaser shares the products, manifestations, and self-care tips that help her get In the Mood, here.

Today, I did a meditation, and it was like, "You are strong, you are a star." I was just trying to imagine how I would feel if I were Taylor Swift when she wakes up. When you manifest things, your body has to feel like they’ve already happened—you can’t hope for something, you have to feel like you already are living the life you want. I try to imagine in my body what I would feel like if I was a pop star, which I think is the embodiment of a strong, confident, badass woman. How would Tate Mcrae feel waking up and getting out of bed? I’m not as a bendy as her—my joints are a little stiffer—but that’s what I tap into. The other day I was walking into my hotel room, schlepping a bunch of bags, and I said to my boyfriend, when do you think was the last time J-Lo lugged luggage? I just want to get to a place in my life where I can be J. Lo.

My shower is not sexy. I am a really fast shower-er. It’s almost embarrassing how quickly I shower because I think that people are like, did you get everything you needed to get done in there? I can shave my legs, wash my hair, condition, and wash my body in less than four minutes. Sometimes I just stay in there and read a shampoo bottle just because I have nothing left to do. I don't like to waste time and I definitely don't like to waste water. My dad is an environmentalist and he drilled very quick showers into my head.

I guess if I was trying to be sexy in a shower, I wouldn't pee. But that would be really hard for me to not do. I don't know how my body would adjust to not peeing in the shower because that's one of the sexiest things I do in there. It’s so hot.

I use toe separators because I have bunions. They're called like Correct Toes. I get them on Amazon and they separate your feet, a lot more than even a pedicure would do. My big toe and my second toe are always crossing. They look like they’re worried about something and are hugging. I actually do like my feet and I don’t care that I have bunions, but I really like when I can see all my toes spread apart. I wear them to bed and as soon as I get off stage, I take off my tight shoes and reorient my feet.

My boyfriend hates scent, so I’m wearing nothing. It's one of the hardest things of our relationship. He does not like any artificial or even natural smells. Like, he just doesn't like smells. The only time I could wear perfume was when he had Covid. That's when I really took advantage of it. I was wearing Le Labo Another 13. I don’t trust my own attraction to smells so I’m always going off of what other people wear. I trusted this one because Gracie Abrams wears it.

I really paint on my upper lip with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk or Makeup Forever Whatever Walnut. I got really into it after the Golden Globes. My makeup artist made me a bigger upper lip because I really don’t have one. I thought it was overdone at first and it kind of scared me. I was like, what is going on here? But then I got used to it. It’s like getting bangs. The first day is like, what the hell? And then everyone gets used to it. I actually wearing an overlined lip the other day and my girlfriends were saying how they needed to get filler too. They’re all millennials who haven’t gotten into overlining their lips. I converted them.

It really does make me feel sexier. I also love a wing. If you go to my explore page on Instagram, it’s all girls doing different tutorials on how to get the best wing.

I just like a simple blowout with a round brush and my L’Oréal AirLight Pro Blow Dryer. The infrared technology makes it feel almost like it's nourishing your hair as opposed to drying it out. And I can still listen to music while I’m using it because it's not too loud. I also use the Unite 7 Seconds Detangler, but just a light dousing. You can go too heavy very easily and you really don’t need much. Then I love Olaplex oil.

I get whatever chat GPT tells me is a good soft summer color. I got a color analysis recently. A woman came to my apartment and draped me with different colored cloths. I'm a soft summer. I normally pick a random color at the nail salon and it's always the wrong one. Now I just ask Chat GPT what OPI gel color is good for a soft summer. Lately, I've been doing like a greenish gray. I do like an eggshell white, too, though.

It’s already so abbreviated so I’ll do the whole shebang. If I’m at a hotel, I’m taking advanged of the free towels and soaking off my makeup with hot water. I’ll use whatever cleanser I have—I’m not picky. Then I use this Plated Intense Serum. That’s my secret trick. It's $7 a squirt, so it's expensive stuff. I use it every night and don't wash my face in the morning.

My other go-to is The Ordinary’s 100 percent Squalane. It doesn’t feel heavy and it keeps me moisturized all day long and through the night. I’ve tried every kind of moisturizing cream, but nothing woks as well as this and it’s only eight dollars a bottle.

I’m looking forward to being a pro in my field. I could only be this good at what I do for a living after having done it for 23 years. I just look forward to getting better at pretty much everything I do. I think that's what people don't focus on with aging is that you get those 10,000 hours.

In terms of looks, I actually went to a plastic surgeon today to talk about what I can have done. I was looking at the before and afters and I was really gravitating to towards the “before” women. I really don't mind having a face that maybe does lose a little bit of fat. I like a woman with like an angular face that shows that she has been through some stuff. Of course, these women look stunning after, but there's something about the before woman that I wanna have coffee with. I've never felt that way before.

I thought going to a plastic surgeon would make me want to get everything. But I left not even knowing if I wanted anything. Am I going to get touch-ups here and there? Yes, but I also don't mind looking my age. It's not that I'm like proud that I've survived and I don't wanna make it sound like righteous or something, but I find that older people are interesting. I'm not ashamed of aging, and I'm so grateful that it’s finally showing up in my life.

I’ve always protected my face from the sun—even in high school, when I’d go to tanning beds like a moron, I would still cover my face with a towel. Now, I try to wear SPF every time I go out. My favorite new brand is Vacation—the Crystal SPF 50. It goes on so smoothly and clearly. It is hydrating, too. I could almost just use it as a moisturizer. I'm obsessed.”

