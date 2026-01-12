The 2026 Golden Globes are well underway, and the red carpet has stars all over it. Today, January 11, marks the unofficial start of awards season, and practically all of Hollywood got the memo. While some of our favorite actors and actresses will be taking home some pretty covetable trophies tonight, at MC, we’ve already been spotting some of our favorite beauty moments of the night via our live blog. First up? The Bama Barbie herself, Olandria Carthen.

​Dressed in a stunning Christian Siriano gown, Carthen was a vision in green and dripping in diamonds, as she should, given that she is America's Sweetheart. That being said, my eyes are drawn to her glam, and, as per usual, it’s perfect. A brown-toned supermodel lip was the star of the show, and the TV personality added a gloss on top for a glassy shine. She paired the lip with blushing pink cheeks, long half lashes, and the most sultry body glow I’ve seen on the carpet so far. In addition to this, she’s also wearing a gold, abstract, French tip-inspired nail design. In short? She has yet another 10/10 look under her belt, and 2026 has only just begun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While exact details about the look have yet to be revealed by her team, if you’ve been a fan of the Love Islander since last season, you might already know what it is. In August 2025, Carthen launched a lip kit with NYX Cosmetics, aptly named the Nicolandria collection. The set includes three products: the brand’s Slim Lip Pencil in Espresso and two butter glosses in the shades Spiked Toffee and Lava Cake. All items are still available as of right now, so I’ve saved you the hassle and have linked them, as well as a few other products that you can use to get her glam, below.

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil - Espresso $6 at Ulta Beauty Start the look with a brown lip liner like this one. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss - Spiked Toffee $6 at Ulta Beauty This formula from Nyx appears to be Olandria's favorite, as she has two shades of the gloss in her kit, Spiked Toffee and Lava Cake. POUND CAKE Cake Theory Lip Tone Equalizing Oil - Browning $22 at Ulta Beauty For an everyday take on the trend, Poundcake's Cake Theory Lip Tone Equalizing Oil is perfect perfect to give you that glossy shine and a slight tint to the lips.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.