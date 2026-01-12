Olandria Carthen’s Supermodel Lip Deserves Its Own Golden Globes Trophy
She is unreal.
The 2026 Golden Globes are well underway, and the red carpet has stars all over it. Today, January 11, marks the unofficial start of awards season, and practically all of Hollywood got the memo. While some of our favorite actors and actresses will be taking home some pretty covetable trophies tonight, at MC, we’ve already been spotting some of our favorite beauty moments of the night via our live blog. First up? The Bama Barbie herself, Olandria Carthen.
Dressed in a stunning Christian Siriano gown, Carthen was a vision in green and dripping in diamonds, as she should, given that she is America's Sweetheart. That being said, my eyes are drawn to her glam, and, as per usual, it’s perfect. A brown-toned supermodel lip was the star of the show, and the TV personality added a gloss on top for a glassy shine. She paired the lip with blushing pink cheeks, long half lashes, and the most sultry body glow I’ve seen on the carpet so far. In addition to this, she’s also wearing a gold, abstract, French tip-inspired nail design. In short? She has yet another 10/10 look under her belt, and 2026 has only just begun.
While exact details about the look have yet to be revealed by her team, if you’ve been a fan of the Love Islander since last season, you might already know what it is. In August 2025, Carthen launched a lip kit with NYX Cosmetics, aptly named the Nicolandria collection. The set includes three products: the brand’s Slim Lip Pencil in Espresso and two butter glosses in the shades Spiked Toffee and Lava Cake. All items are still available as of right now, so I’ve saved you the hassle and have linked them, as well as a few other products that you can use to get her glam, below.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.