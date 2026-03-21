Confession: I still very much love the Oscars. Yes, there are a million things they could do better and some critics out there may say that the Academy Awards are overly pretentious. But one, I love seeing people achieve their dreams (special shout-out to Michael B. Jordan and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw who got me crying tears of joy with their wins) and two, I love seeing all the beautiful gowns and fun beauty looks . Give me all the old Hollywood glam hair, red lips, and glittery manis.

This week, the best nail looks I fell in love with came straight from the Oscars red carpet. I’m talking about bold golden spheres and gold jeweled details. A rosé shimmer with golden undertones and icy glazed finishes. There are also some fun, cheeky nail art like a corset-inspired for every dark romance girlie out there or an olive-designed mani for dirty martini lovers.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Hope you have as much fun with these as I did.

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Golden Orbs

Golden Orbs A photo posted by on

Audrey Nuna's golden orb manicure at the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Marielle Co

K-Pop Demon Hunters star Audrey Nuna had one of the best mani looks at the Oscars (and of the year so far). After wanting to play with sphere shapes all awards season, Nuna’s go-to manicurist, celebrity nail artist Marielle Co , created this stunning 3D gold sphere masterpiece to match Nuna’s Chopard jewelry. “I wanted the nails to still feel sculptural, but not compete with the jewelry; that’s where the idea of making the orbs removable came in,” Co tells Marie Claire. “We [makeup artist Ashley Ysabelle , hairstylist Antoine Martinez , and stylist Danyul Brown ] are all really intentional about making sure the final look feels cohesive and very Audrey.”

Co strategically placed each golden orb so that it could work around Nuna’s rings before carefully piercing each nail to get that structural attachment point. Each sphere is connected with a smaller counterpart underneath the nail and is completely modular and can be removed if needed. “That flexibility was really important,” Co says. “I wanted the final look to feel sculptural and make a statement, but still wearable for the entire night.”

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Spring Green Palette

Spring Green Palette A photo posted by on

Mixing different shades of the same color is an instant way to elevate your mani. Nail artist Annie mixes emerald green, chartreuse, and olive in different shapes and designs for something really fun to look at. And the silver and pearl details are just a lovely touch.

Dirty Martini

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I may not be the biggest fan of olive martinis (it’s team vodka martini with a lemon twist over here), but I am pretty obsessed with these dirty martini nails. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dresses up a velvet green nail with a red circle to bring serious dirty martini vibes for your spring nail looks.

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Chic Minimalism

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Who knew a tiny drop of color can make a huge impact? Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein dresses up a stunning shimmery gold base with single drop of color for subtle, but still so pretty, added touch.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 157 Phénix $34 at Chanel, Inc.

Gold Drip Tips

Gold Drip Tips A photo posted by on

Matching her co-star at this year’s Oscars, K-Pop Demon Hunter star EJAE also went for a gold-inspired mani. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt paints on a dripping gold design for a more modern spin on a classic French tip.

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Modern Corset

Modern Corset A photo posted by on

As someone who is very much into the dark romance aesthetic that’s been happening lately, I find myself gravitating towards everything and anything corset-related. Case in point: this nail look from celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo . A glossy black base with silver ribbon and bows drawn on, it’s moody and gothic, just how I like my romance era to be.

Red Hot

Red Hot A photo posted by on

When in doubt, always look to Hailey Bieber (a.k.a. the queen of manis) for inspo. Her go-to nail artist Ganzorigt keeps it minimal for Bieber’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party look, and went for a classic: the red manicure. Bold and simple, it’s fail-proof.

Radiant Rosé

Radiant Rosé A photo posted by on

This dusty rose shade with subtle gold glimmer is just so pretty. Celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec goes simple for Rachel McAdams’s Oscars mani with this metallic look. And on almond-shaped nails, it’s the most glam.

Icy Frost

Icy Frost A photo posted by on

From head to toe, Teyana Taylor is top three best dressed at the Oscars this year. And her nail look especially is one of my faves. Celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue paints on a white glazed nail to match the white feathers on Taylor’s Chanel gown. Absolute perfection.

Nespresso Nails

Nespresso Nails A photo posted by on

To celebrate her recent partnership with Nespresso, Dua Lipa keeps it very much on theme with her mani. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong paints on a deep, dark chocolate brown with a glossy finish.

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