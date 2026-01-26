I Shop Luxury for a Living—These Are the Beauty Essentials I Use Every Single Day
My tried-and-trues.
I’m a luxury women’s fashion buyer, but a huge piece of my heart is still in beauty.
It’s no secret how much I love my job. I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to do what I do, and do it with my family… but! I will always love beauty. Inside scoop: I went to beauty school. I didn’t finish, but hey, the love is still there, guys.
All this to say, I thought it'd be fun to start my first post of the year sharing the beauty products and tools I’ve been loving recently, along with my tried-and-trues. Buckle up—she may be a long one.
Haircare Essentials
First up: Hair care. I have extremely curly hair and have my whole life, but I do a keratin treatment every six months or so. It can be a little drying, so I’m really adamant about using clean products that restore shine and moisture.
Once a week before washing, I like to use this oil. I can genuinely feel a difference in my hair during the weeks I skip it. It locks in moisture and gives me that fresh gloss treatment feeling.
For shampoo and conditioner, I like to switch things up once I finish a bottle, but the two I always come back to are the Crown Affair Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner.
And this Oribe one, which I’ve used for years and still love so much.
Once I’m out of the shower, I use the RŌZ Hair Leave-In Conditioner and the Crown Affair hair towel. I’ve noticed such a huge difference in how my hair dries when I use these two. It really helps eliminate frizz. I’ve tried a lot of leave-in conditioners, and the RŌZ Hydrating Milk locks in moisture best for my hair type. It’s thicker than most and smells so good.
I blow dry my hair every time I wash it, which is about every second day, and always use this Oribe heat protectant.
Then I go in with this BondiBoost thermal brush to add a little curl.
Skincare Essentials
Moving onto skin. I have sensitive skin and have truly trialed and errored my way through so many products. I’ve learned that keeping things simple works best for me. I really love Sofie Pavitt for cleansing. It’s super gentle but still feels like it’s properly cleaning my skin.
Another go-to is the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex. I’ve used this for years and it’s never failed me.
For removing makeup or just a refresh when traveling or working out, I only use these face wipes. They don’t leave any greasy residue or clog my skin.
Next, I use the Rhode Glazing Mist. I really love this product. It works so well for me as a starting step to lock in moisture.
Then I go in with the Angela Caglia Cell Forté Serum. I love this for hyperpigmentation and anti-aging. I genuinely believe it works. My skin feels so much more bouncy after using it.
For eye cream, I rotate between her Cell Forté Eye Crème or the Royal Fern Eye Cream.
Last two steps: moisturizer and SPF. For moisturizer, I love the MBR Cream Extraordinary. It’s definitely pricey, but it feels beyond amazing on my skin.
For SPF, I’ve been enjoying the Beauty of Joseon Daily Dew SPF 50. It’s super affordable and doesn’t leave a white cast.
For makeup, I also keep things pretty simple. I love products and try so many, but somehow always end up using the same five or so. Can anyone else relate?
For my base, I start with either the Saie Glowy Super Gel in Warm Glow or the Victoria Beckham Illuminator in Warm Bronze Glow. They even out my skin and give the nicest glow without looking glittery.
Then I conceal under my eyes and any blemishes. I do sometimes struggle with a cystic pimple, so I try to avoid pore-clogging products. My favorite concealer is the Victoria Beckham Concealer Pen. I love that her makeup is infused with skincare, and this one never cakes.
For foundation or tinted moisturizer, I love the U Beauty Super Tinted Hydrator. I prefer makeup that still lets my skin texture show, so this lightweight formula is perfect.
I use powder only where I get shiny, mainly my T-zone, chin, and nose. The Westman Atelier Pressed Powder is amazing.
For contour, my new favorite is the Westman Atelier Bronzing Drops. On no-makeup days, I love tapping this onto my cheeks and eyelids just to bring some life back to my face.
For blush, I’ve been really into plum tones lately. This Westman Atelier duo is so good:
For mascara, I love the Westman Atelier Eye Want You. It’s super safe for sensitive eyes and goes on like a dream. No clumping at all.
I still think Chanel does eyeshadow best. Right now, I’m using this palette.
Finally, lips. I feel like this needs its own little section because I have a lot of lip products. In my current rotation are Fara Homidi, Chanel, Victoria Beckham, and Hourglass. I gravitate toward dark nudes and plums that lean more brown and not too pink or purple.
I hope this doesn’t overwhelm you. I know it’s a lot of products, but what can a girl say, makeup and skincare is life.
See you next month!
Marci xx
Marci Hirshleifer-Penn is the Global Personal Shopping Director and Women's Buyer at luxury retail haven Hirshleifers. A fifth-generation Hirshleifer family member with fashion in her blood, Hirshleifer Penn is a beloved style touchpoint on Instagram and a go-to for all things styling.